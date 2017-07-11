KioWare Selects cleverbridge to Drive Global Online Revenue

cleverbridge not only gave us a complete global commerce solution with a simple integration – rapidly accelerating our time-to-market – but delivered the best possible online customer experience to build long-term customer relationships.

cleverbridge, a provider of global commerce, billing and payment solutions, announces KioWare has selected cleverbridge’s solutions to introduce a cloud-based delivery model and drive global online revenue for its kiosk system software product line. KioWare — whose products include KioWare for Windows, KioWare for Android, and subscription-based KioCloud and KioCall — will leverage cleverbridge’s cloud-based commerce platform to manage and sell perpetual license and annual subscriptions.

As KioWare continued to grow globally, it realized that customers not only wanted more payment options, but a better online shopping experience beyond its current capabilities. The company was faced with a build-versus-buy/outsource decision as it looked to improve the global customer experience with more checkout languages, currencies and payment methods, and transition to a subscription business model. After factoring in the significant costs involved with internally developing a solution, KioWare sought a commerce solution provider that could not only support its pricing model and provide an optimized online customer experience for its customer base — but one that delivered unrivaled global results with a highly localized online experience. After evaluation, KioWare selected cleverbridge due to the organization’s market performance and leadership, proven subscription capabilities and expertise, and ongoing consultation and success management to support sales goals.

“Our product improvements are largely driven by customer requests and needs, and our focus on our customers has been extended to the pre-purchase and purchase experience as well. Creating a seamless, universal purchasing experience for customers located worldwide is a key focus of our attention as we add languages, currencies, methods of payment, licensing options, and increased renewal automation,” said Laura Miller, Director of Business Development, KioWare. “cleverbridge not only gave us a complete global commerce solution with a simple integration – rapidly accelerating our time-to-market – but delivered the best possible online customer experience to build long-term customer relationships and grow recurring revenue. They’ve become an essential part of our team and strategy and we anticipate seeing additional benefits as we leverage the full scope of their capabilities in the future.”

“We are excited to work with KioWare to help take their global online customer experience to the next level and maximize their online revenue,” said Christian Blume, CEO, cleverbridge. “In the hyper-competitive global commerce market, digital businesses must constantly be evolving in order to keep up with the new ways customers prefer to shop for and access offerings. KioWare’s selection of our commerce solutions validates this point and underlines their commitment to delivering valuable experiences to their customers.”

