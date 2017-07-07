Securly Announces Statewide Partnership with WiscNet

This partnership allows all school districts in Wisconsin to purchase Securly through WiscNet at a significant discount. Both members and current non-members can take advantage of the savings. With new membership, districts have the opportunity to also take advantage of additional benefits that WiscNet members currently enjoy.

Securly provides a complete cloud-based web filtering service that greatly reduces the technical complications of web filtering in 1:1 environments and growing take-home initiatives, as well as re-shaping long held views on what it means to keep kids safe online.

With the use of natural language processing algorithms, they were the first to introduce a solution that can flag students’ social media and e-mail activity that can be indicative of bullying or self-harm.

Securly also makes parents and educators equal partners in online safety with an industry-first Parent Portal. As an option, parents would have the ability to monitor their child’s online activity on school-owned devices, and be engaged in the safety and productivity for their children, including but not limited to optional control of take-home policies and alerts of suspicious behavior. In line with this, Securly stands alone in offering a Student Safety team of former K-12 educators that come alongside districts to help them better understand and implement these additional features focused on Digital Citizenship.

Rich Turiel, WiscNet Service Success Strategy Manager, says this about the partnership and in choosing Securly: “Securly is a unique service unlike anything else we’ve seen before. We believe it could have tremendous value for our K-12 members and we’ve very excited about this partnership.”

Anders Johnsson, Securly’s VP of Sales together with his team, is very excited about working with WiscNet. “I am inspired by our shared passion with WiscNet’s staff for increased student safety, and helping better equip schools for 1:1 and take-home initiatives. The partnership with WiscNet is a great step forward in working together to ease the Digital Citizenship challenges that schools in Wisconsin are facing.”

Securly is a venture-backed, fast-growth Silicon Valley startup that has been serving school districts for nearly 5 years. We are the leading provider of cloud-based web filtering for schools with a presence in thousands of schools across the US and a growing international presence in education.

If you are a Wisconsin school wanting more information, contact WiscNet at support(at)wiscnet(dot)net or 608-442-6761, extension #2.

To contact Securly, e-mail sales(at)securly(dot)com or call 1-855-SECURLY.