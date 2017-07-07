Gullicksen Group Continues Support of Local Charities

The Gullicksen Group is proud to continue its support of local charities. Saturday, July 15 is National Give Something Away Day, and Tim Gullicksen of Zephyr Real Estate gives back to the community which has given so much to him every year.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to give back to the world that we take so much from," said Gullicksen.

This year the recipients of Zephyr Realty’s generosity include The Red Cross, KQED, AIDS Walk San Francisco, Muttville, The San Francisco LGBT Center, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, New Conservatory Theater, AIDS/Life Cycle, California Historical Society, GLBT Historical Society, Planned Parenthood and Alpha Sigma Phi.

Gullicksen strives to be both a realtor and a good human being at the same time. He loves the variety of people from all parts of the globe in the Bay Area and loves serving them. He wants people to know that they should never settle for anything less than excellent service from a real estate agent. In addition, his charitable donations have allowed him to establish relationships with many other vendors and service providers in the Bay Area, which goes to further benefit both his clients and the community.

About the company:

Tim Gullicksen has been a top-producing real estate agent since he first entered into the business and takes great pride in managing every aspect of each transaction. After graduating from high school in the South Bay, Tim earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of California-Berkeley. He went on to earn his teaching credentials from JFK University in Orinda and taught kindergarten in the San Jose Unified School District. He brings an educational approach to real estate developed from that background and sees himself as a facilitator of property transactions. For more information, visit his website at http://www.timgullicksensf.com/.