Leadership Landing Inc (http://www.leadershiplanding.com), a management consulting and executive coaching firm specializing in leadership and team coaching, today announced the launch of its new, online 360 Assessment platform, designed to provide high-quality, confidential feedback to support leadership development for executives, managers, and others who aspire to be more effective, self-aware leaders. The self-directed 360 Assessment tools include access to a comprehensive video library with instructions to guide leaders through each phase of the assessment process.

“360 assessments are profoundly effective tools for leadership development, but are often hidden away in HR files, with the results reports flawed, and the implementation process deficient,” said Hal Adler, Founder, Leadership Landing. “Leadership Landing’s 360 and 360 Plus Assessment surveys are decoupled from the performance management and evaluation process, giving individual leaders more choice and control over their opportunities for growth.”

Leadership Landing’s 360 and 360 Plus Assessments are based on Hal Adler’s Five Attributes of Great Leaders: Self-Awareness, Bravery, Kindness, Innovation, and Inspiration. By tapping into these five attributes, individuals gain deeper self-awareness and can structure their thinking to achieve maximum impact as leaders in their organizations.

“Companies spend lots of time training to improve skills, but the difference between good and great leaders is not about skill sets, toolkits, and training. It is about five fundamental ways of being,” said Adler. “These tools give leaders an entirely different way of interpreting 360-degree survey results, as well as a fresh approach to integrating the feedback to produce meaningful, lasting change.”

Each level of engagement includes guided audio meditations, a proven way to help leaders take pause, bring more attention to detail, and have a balanced, deliberate approach to interactions and decisions with their teams.

Leadership Landing has conducted more than a thousand 360 assessments with executives across a variety of industries, and the data directly informs their coaching approach and methodology.

“Our compiled data shows us that the clearest strength for successful leaders is that they ‘are approachable and easy to talk with’,” said Adler. “We can also see that even the most successful leaders struggle with how to build trust. The survey statement ‘puts attention to building trust in his/her team’ is uniformly the lowest rated result across the whole data set. This gives us great insight for how to develop coaching tools for helping leaders excel.”

Leadership Landing’s 360 and 360 Plus Assessments include:

● High-quality, real-time, confidential feedback from people of your choosing

● Comprehensive summary report based on the Five Attributes of Great Leaders with videos and prompts designed to help leaders interpret the results and create an action plan

● An audio library with mindfulness meditations to align behaviors and actions with intention, and develop a more distinct, consistent way of interacting with others

● Access to “The Leadership Landing”, a confidential, online forum where leaders can join a community of peers to ask questions, find answers, share stories, and learn from others

● Individual executive coaching sessions to help leaders interpret the results of the assessment and deepen their learning

About Leadership Landing: Founded in 2009, Leadership Landing Inc is devoted to helping leaders awaken great leadership in themselves and their organizations through Executive Coaching, Team Coaching, and our proprietary 360 Assessments. Leadership Landing’s comprehensive leadership development solution taps into the power of mindfulness and real-time peer feedback to help leaders become more present, more deliberate, more grounded, and better able to connect their intentions with decisions and actions, resulting in a more engaged, self-motivated workplace. By helping leaders develop their potential in these areas, organizations can reach their collective potential, one leader at a time. Learn more at http://www.leadershiplanding.com.