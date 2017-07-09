PCG and Conductor Partner on Automotive SEO Solutions

PCG-Conductor Partnership This partnership will allow us to dig even deeper into our clients’ competitor data to create more effective strategies, and we’re honored to be the exclusive automotive agency utilizing all the capabilities Conductor has to offer.

PCG Companies, an industry leader in automotive digital marketing strategies, is proud to announce their partnership with Conductor, as the only automotive marketing agency fully integrated within the Searchlight platform.

Through this partnership, PCG will have the ability to develop smarter strategies for their automotive clients based on the performance of competitive dealerships within their local markets and based on consumer search behavior during all stages of the buyer’s journey.

Conductor is a technology company providing businesses with intelligence about how their customers search online. PCG has been utilizing Searchlight, Conductor’s intuitive interface, for several years for Search Engine Optimization (SEO) research, development, and results pertaining to their automotive clients—adding increased value to their comprehensive SEO services.

Through analysis of the keyword and competitor data provided through this partnership, PCG will be able to further develop advanced organic content marketing strategies, focusing on how consumers search, how keywords rank, and how web pages perform in desktop, mobile, local, and national searches. Additional insights and metrics are available with the integration of Google Analytics, Search Console, and YouTube.

PCG customers will also have access to transparent and customizable reports showing SEO successes and areas of improvement focusing on website traffic, keyword visibility and movement, and opportunities. Conductor is also integrated into VistaDash, the automotive industry’s unified marketing dashboard.

“Conductor is a powerful tool that we’ve been proud to offer to our clients over the years,” stated Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies. “This partnership will allow us to dig even deeper into our clients’ competitor data to create more effective strategies, and we’re honored to be the exclusive automotive agency utilizing all the capabilities Conductor has to offer.”

PCG is offering advanced research and reporting using Conductor Searchlight in their new SEO service packages, designed to offers dealers of all sizes a marketing package that can fit in their budgets.