Scivantage®, a FinTech 100 technology provider of Digital Wealth Management and Cost Basis solutions, today announced the addition of Ken O’Brien, formerly of SAXO Bank, expanding the sales team to handle increasing demand for the Maxit cost basis platform.

Mr. O’Brien has held several executive positions at leading financial services organizations including, Fundation Group, Gain Capital and CityNetworks, Inc. “Scivantage Maxit has proven itself as the market leader for cost basis platforms. I am excited to become part of this team and look forward to making a positive contribution,” said Mr. O’Brien.

Ken brings to Scivantage over 20 years of significant expertise in creating and executing impactful sales strategies, developing strategic relationships with senior executives, spearheading new business development and successfully building enterprise software and services in a Software as a Service (Saas) environment.

“Many financial institutions that implemented systems to meet cost basis reporting requirements have discovered that their current solution is either expensive to manage or lacks functionality to realize the maximum value out of their investment,” noted Cameron Routh, Chief Commercial Officer, Tax & Analytics, Scivantage. “Ken’s consultative approach to sales and his ability to gain executive confidence will allow him to help companies evaluate their current situation and understand how implementing a solution like Maxit can help turn their tax and cost basis investment into a strategic strength. We are excited to have him join our team,” added Routh.

About Scivantage

Scivantage® is a FinTech 100 technology provider of Digital Wealth Management and Cost Basis solutions. With proven expertise in online brokerage, tax and portfolio reporting, and wealth management applications, Scivantage delivers intelligent and actionable information that goes beyond the boundaries of traditional financial software, helping improve investment decisions. Leading financial institutions, including broker-dealers, mutual fund companies, bank custodians, trust and prime brokers, depend on Scivantage’s cloud-based technology to achieve critical business insights, generate new revenue and build stronger customer relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.scivantage.com or contact us at +1.866.724.8268.