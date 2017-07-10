Establishing firm footing in one of skin care’s fastest-growing categories, Mellisa B Naturally (MBN) announced today that the company’s natural skin care line has penetrated 300 retail doors in its first fiscal year, including popular chains Earth Origins Market and Akin’s/Chamberlin’s Natural Foods.

The global market for natural and organic personal care products is expected to grow annually by nearly 9% for the next eight years, reaching $22 billion by 2024, according to Persistence Market Research (http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com). Skin care is expected to comprise 31% of the overall natural and organic segment.

“The attributes of our brand are in step with preferences being expressed by consumers for personal care items that are pure and eco-friendly,” stated MBN Co-Founder Mellisa Baylis. “Since their launch, our products have been accepted steadily by stores in the natural space dedicated to carrying healthier, safer skin care choices.”

Signature offerings from the eight-product MBN line include Pack Your Bags Eye Cream and Premium Moisturizing Cream. All MBN products are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, petroleum, and other potentially harmful ingredients. Formulations emphasize plant and fruit extracts, and are tested independently to assure purity, potency, and efficacy.

Anthony Guthrie, Strategic Category Manager for Earth Origins Market – a 12-store chain (Florida, Maryland, and Massachusetts) specializing in natural and organic products, noted that MBN’s mission aligns with his company’s commitment to its consumers.

“Mellisa B Naturally has been a great new partner and addition to our set,” Guthrie stated. “Earth Origins customers appreciate quality, and so are never disappointed with MBN.”

Carolyn Corsaut, Health and Beauty Aid Buyer for Holly Hill Health Foods in North Wales, Pennsylvania (http://www.hollyhillhealth.com/), echoes the positive reception to MBN.

“We are happy to feature the Mellisa B Naturally line in our store,” said Corsaut. “Many of our customers are age conscious, so they have been especially receptive to the MBN formulas. Pack Your Bags Eye Cream has become a favorite of clients and staff alike; it produces results in a short amount of time.”

MBN has been able to open 300 retails doors through exposure at major industry conferences, product demonstrations and training, and by forging relationships with natural products wholesale companies with nationwide reach. These include Palko Services (https://www.palkoservices.com), Super Natural Distributors (http://www.sndonline.com/), and Select Nutrition (http://www.selectnutrition.com) / United Natural Foods, Incorporated (UNFI) (https://www.unfi.com). Earth Origins Market (https://earthoriginsmarket.com/) is a subsidiary of UNFI.

Retailers and distributors interested in carrying the MBN line can forward details to mellisa(at)mellisabnaturally.com, or call 844-366-8059.

About Mellisa B Naturally

Mellisa B Naturally formulates, manufactures, and markets safe, natural skin care products sold through select distribution and retail channels. Visit http://www.mellisabnaturally.com to learn about our development philosophy and commitment to product purity. Interact with us at https://twitter.com/mellisabnatural, https://www.instagram.com/mellisabnaturally, and https://www.facebook.com/mellisabnaturally.