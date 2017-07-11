Our clients are thrilled, not only with IDScan.net’s accurate identity verification, but with how easy it is to use and how much it improves efficiency. -Kara Lawrence, Alert CEO

IDScan.net announced a new partnership with Alert Management Systems (Alert) today that is allowing rental companies to obtain 100% accurate customer data within seconds.

“Whether it’s for parties and events or heavy equipment, knowing who is renting inventory is critical for our clients. Integrating IDScan.net’s technology with our Alert EasyPro rental software is helping our clients to be more efficient while significantly reducing fraud and liability,” said Kara Lawrence, the Co-President/CEO of Alert.

Alert, a leading supplier of rental management technology for rental operations, has integrated IDScan.net's identity verification technology in 200 stores across North America. Using a card reader and IDScan.net’s proprietary WizzForms Plus software, rental companies can simply scan any government-issued ID, and the customer’s information will be automatically populated into Alert’s customer management system.

“We are excited to partner with Alert to allow rental companies to simply scan a customer’s ID to quickly and easily verify who they are and to accurately capture their information before renting them highly valuable inventory, like audio visual equipment and heavy machinery,” said Denis Petrov, the CEO of IDScan.net. “Within seconds and with 100% accuracy, our technology can tell front-line staff everything they need to know about the person standing in front of them.”

The solution also saves valuable time by eliminating the need for front-line staff to enter customer data into the company’s customer management system.

“Our clients are thrilled, not only with IDScan.net’s accurate identity verification, but with how easy it is to use and how much it improves efficiency. Considering Alert EasyPro is used in hundreds of rental locations by thousands of end-users who write millions of rental contracts annually, the amount of time saved by not entering customer data adds up to huge savings for our clients,” said Lawrence.

About IDScan.net

IDScan.net helps businesses flourish with ID scanning solutions that automate data capture, streamline visitor management, increase security and optimize efficiency. IDScan.net was the first company to market for mobile ID scanning solutions and continues to deliver cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit https://idscan.net.

About Alert Management Systems Corp.

Alert Management Systems Corp. is a leading supplier of Windows-based rental software to single and multi-store rental operations across North America. Founded in 1976, Alert provides its clients with decades of experience and innovation in the rental business. Alert EasyPro is supported in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, and other countries, and is a registered trademark of Alert Management Systems. For more information, please visit http://www.alert-ims.com/.