“Today’s technology provides greater transparency for both the patient and physicians, and that information, used correctly, is beneficial for everyone.”

The No. 1 place people turn to for physician recommendations is the internet, according to the 2017 National Consumer Study by Professional Research Consultants (PRC). The study found consumers looked online for reviews and referrals more often than asking family and friends. This is the first time the internet has surpassed personal recommendations in the study.

The need for online reputation management solutions is growing. As a result, PRC has launched a new partnership with Connect Healthcare. As a provider of tools for healthcare organizations to leverage their physician data more effectively, Connect Healthcare, will bring their Provider Review and Reputation Insight solutions, to PRC’s already expansive research offerings.

“When evaluating partnerships, we look for companies that align with our mission to provide meaningful information and resources to improve healthcare excellence,” PRC president and CEO Dr. Joe M. Inguanzo said. “Connect Healthcare, led by president Noel Coleman, is passionate about empowering hospitals and patient choice.”

Healthcare providers must be aware of their online presence now, more than ever before. PRC’s consumer study found that when searching for a primary care doctor, people turn to their insurance company’s website (68 percent), Google and other search engines (54 percent), the hospital’s website (49 percent), and online find-a-doctor tools like Healthgrades or Vitals (48 percent).

“We’re all turning to online sources more and more in our daily lives,” Coleman said. “It makes sense we’re researching a physician or specialist online before requesting an appointment.”

However, providers cannot ignore word of mouth, as 43 percent of respondents did note friends or family recommendations as an important factor when choosing a primary care physician.

“No matter the source—professional survey or online review—both positive and negative results offer important insight to providers,” Coleman said. “Our partnership with PRC opens the door for healthcare professionals to gain additional information from a variety of sources, increasing the level of care they provide.”

About PRC

Professional Research Consultants, Inc.(PRC) brings excellence to healthcare through custom market research. It remains the largest privately held market research firm dedicated solely to the healthcare industry. In addition to being a certified vendor for government-mandated CAHPS surveys, PRC also provides custom research services that measure community perceptions, brand positions, patient experience, physician alignment and employee engagement. PRC also conducts community health needs assessments in accordance with IRS guidelines. PRC was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Connect Healthcare

Connect Healthcare provides tools for healthcare organizations to leverage all their physician data more effectively. From patient experience to physician biographies, the company’s services pull together internal data and engage physicians so consumers have better access to information for choosing a provider. Founded in 1992, Connect Healthcare is based in Decatur, Georgia.