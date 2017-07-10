Network Funding Opens New Branch in Beaverton

Network Funding, LP, a residential mortgage lender, has opened a new branch at 4145 SW Watson Avenue, Suite 307; Beaverton, OR 97005 to better serve the Pacific Northwest.

"Network Funding is proud to open a physical branch in Oregon for local homebuyers," said Network Funding Executive Vice President Brett Snortland. “We are excited for the leadership Michelle Joslin will bring to her team as we expand in this market.”

“I joined Network Funding because I gravitated toward its principles of integrity and simplicity; that homes are for people and not profit,” said Branch Manager Michelle Joslin. “I've been thrilled that Network Funding has delivered on those principles since day one and I'm excited to be a part of the team.”

Homebuyers can learn more about the new branch and its offerings at http://branch91210.nflp.com or by calling 503-550-0677. Loan officers interested in joining the team should visit join.nflp.com to learn more about new opportunities in Beaverton and across the nation.

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private, residential, mortgage-lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed more than 108,000 homes at more than $18 billion, making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding’s key standards are based on integrity, reliability and simplicity, and it aims to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. Network Funding is nationally ranked as a “Top 50 Mortgage Companies to Work For, 2016” by Mortgage Executive Magazine, a “Top Mortgage Lender” by Scotsman Guide and a “Top Workplaces” by the Houston Chronicle.

Visit http://www.nflp.com to learn more about Network Funding. Visit join.nflp.com to learn more about career opportunities. Visit give.nflp.com to learn about The Giving Network, the charitable arm of Network Funding.