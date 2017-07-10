Colombia Again Leads All Countries Searching Miami Real Estate

Colombia is the most-active foreign country searching Miami real estate, according to new data from the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Colombia registered the most South Florida property searches among all countries on MIAMI’s portal, http://www.MiamiRealtors.com, in April 2017.

Colombia has led the MIAMI property search rankings in 12 of the last 17 months. Brazil and Venezuela finished second and third, respectively. The United Kingdom re-entered the top-10 countries with its highest finish since it recorded the third-most Miami real estate searches in March 2016.

“From the United Kingdom to South America, Miami remains a major attraction to international home buyers,” said Coral Gables Realtor Christopher Zoller, the 2017 MIAMI chairman of the board. “Miami’s brand is known around the world and our home prices remain lower than other top global cities.”

The top-10 countries visiting Miamire.com in April 2017:

1. Colombia

2. Brazil

3. Venezuela

4. Argentina

5. Canada

6. India

7. United Kingdom

8. Spain

9. France

10. Dominican Republic

The top-10 countries visiting Miamire.com in April 2016:

1. Colombia

2. Venezuela

3. Argentina

4. Israel

5. Brazil

6. India

7. Canada

8. Philippines

9. Spain

10. Peru

Colombia: A Top Market for South Florida Real Estate

Colombian home buyers tied with Brazil in making the third-most international purchases in South Florida, according to the 2016 Profile of International Home Buyers of MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) Members. Colombia had a 10 percent share of all international purchases in South Florida. Venezuela (15 percent) and Argentina (11 percent) finished first and second, respectively.

Colombian consumers had the fifth-highest average purchase price ($388,000) among South Florida international clients, according to the 2016 MIAMI report. Brazil had the highest ($775,000).

Colombia home buyers rank fourth among top international buyers in Miami-Dade County (8 percent), second in Broward County (17 percent) and tied for fourth in Palm Beach County (4 percent).

Georgia Leads All States in Miami Real Estate Searches

Georgia registered the most domestic Miami web searches in April 2017. Georgia has led the domestic rankings in four of the last five months.

The top-10 U.S. states searching Miamire.com in April:

2017: 1) Georgia, 2) New York, 3) California, 4) Texas, 5) Virginia, 6) North Carolina, 7) Illinois, 8) Kansas, 9) New Jersey, 10) Connecticut

2016: 1) Georgia, 2) New York, 3) Texas, 4) California, 5) Tennessee, 6) Illinois, 7) Ohio, 8) Indiana, 9) North Carolina, 10) Michigan

South Florida is the Most Searched U.S. Market by International Consumers

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach finished as the No. 1 U.S. market for international consumers in April 2017, according to Realtor.com. South Florida has led for two consecutive months.

The top-10 U.S. markets for international real estate demand:

1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

3. Bellingham, WA

4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

5. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI

6. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

7. Urban Honolulu, HI

8. El Centro, CA

9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

South Florida ranked as a top-five market for consumers in five of the world’s largest regions in April 2017. South Florida finished as the most-searched U.S. market in South America and Western Asia.



North America: 1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI; 3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX; 4. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD; 5. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

Northern Europe: 1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 3. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL; 4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Western Europe: 1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 4. Tampa, FL; 5. Dallas, TX

Australia and New Zealand: 1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 3. Houston, TX; 4. Dallas, TX; 5. Chicago, IL

South America: 1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL; 3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 5. Chicago, IL

Western Asia: 1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 4. Houston, TX; 5. Dallas, TX

