Vasari Capital to Finance Wind and Solar Projects

Vasari Capital, global energy financier, has announced a new range of funding programs for renewable energy projects in growth markets. The company works alongside leading institutional and corporate investors and utilizes the firm’s capital to finance and build solar and wind projects between 50 megawatts (MW) and 500 MW over the next 12 to 18 months.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has reported improved efficiencies in the renewable energy market reflecting the steep cost declines in wind turbines and solar PV since 2010. Meanwhile, solar and wind demand is expected to rise by an average of up to 4% by 2020, and as much as 7% in China and the EU. Now is the time for greater investment in renewable energy projects. Vasari Capital is well placed to take full advantage of the improving market conditions.

Vasari’s aim is to tap into this increased demand and profitability by attracting wind and solar energy development projects that require debt and equity financing to bring projects to their Commercial Operation Date (COD). We are looking for large-scale financing projects in both the United States and key emerging markets where return potential can be substantially greater than developed markets.

Vasari Capital’s senior Vice President, Zhen Han, said that, “clean energy regulations, market access, technological advancements, finance and commodity risk management require a sophisticated understanding of how these factors’ interaction impacts investments in the sector. Vasari is at the forefront of the market and positioned to maximize project finance opportunities using our expertise.”

Zhen Han went on to say, “the background and experience of the Vasari team qualifies us to recognize, manage and capitalize on these changes and opportunities. Our relationship-based business model is central to our sustained growth and profitability. We pursue the development of long-term affiliations and alliances with our clients, and are looking forward to the new alliances that this financing opportunity will provide Vasari.”

Vasari is looking for financing opportunities with experienced developers that have obtained a grid connection agreement with a clear path to a power offtake contract with a utility or other qualified counterparty.