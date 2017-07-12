Jordan Search Consultants Acquires Health Search New England

Jordan Search Consultants (JSC), a healthcare, executive, and higher education recruitment firm, announces the acquisition of Health Search New England (HSNE), a search firm specializing in the recruitment of healthcare providers throughout the Northeast. HSNE has been serving clients in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island for more than two decades. The agreement was officially signed on June 30, 2017.

The acquisition allows Jordan Search Consultants to expand its geographic reach into a key area, heavily populated with hospital systems and healthcare organizations. HSNE has facilitated healthcare recruitment in the New England states since 1984 and has successfully completed over 1,000 placements in hospitals, healthcare systems, private practices, and community clinics. Because HSNE has such a positive reputation in the area, the company will be publicly presented as a division of Jordan Search Consultants, and will maintain its office in Bangor, Maine. All New England searches will continue to be staffed by current HSNE professionals.

“Jordan Search Consultants has been successful in gaining market share throughout the west coast and southeast, but knew we needed a strong partner to penetrate New England,” said Kathy Jordan, Founder and CEO of Jordan Search Consultants. “Celena [Celena Knapp, President of HSNE] and I have known each other for almost a decade and I have great respect for her and HSNE; it felt like the right match at the right time.”

Knapp worked at HSNE as a recruiter and then in marketing for many years before taking over as President in January 2017. She says the expanded administrative and operational infrastructure that the acquisition provides will allow HSNE to offer additional services and recruitment models to clients.

“We will now be able to recruit for executive and academic positions, and can offer high-volume and retained search models that may be more cost-effective for organizations throughout our region,” said Knapp.

In addition to helping JSC penetrate a new geographic region, this acquisition will increase both staff and revenue numbers. According to Jordan, the acquisition will provide an approximate 15% increase in revenue by the end of 2017. By the end of 2018, she expects a 25% increase in revenue and the addition of 3-5 staff members.

Jordan Search Consultants was founded in 2003 as a physician and healthcare executive recruitment firm and this is the company’s third acquisition. In August 2012, the company acquired another St. Louis-based search firm to add higher education, academic leadership, and executive-level corporate position sourcing and recruiting to their service offerings. In February of 2014, Jordan Search Consultants acquired Sacramento-based Levison Search Associates to expand their geographic reach and their capabilities to include recruitment for managed care and health plan physician/nurse leadership, hospice organizations, and non-profit community health centers. The company has more than doubled revenue over the past two years.

