Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing solutions for AI and deep learning research, today announced the planned production of their new Quantum series of servers featuring the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors

The Intel Xeon Scalable platform has been specially designed to deliver advanced HPC capabilities. Data scientists and researchers looking to unlock faster insights from data and accelerate product innovation will benefit from its advancements across compute, storage, memory and I/O, which represent a significant leap forward in the performance and efficiency of cutting-edge HPC systems.

"The Intel Xeon Scalable processors provide a new foundation for delivering workload-optimized performance for HPC, storage, and networking." said Andrew Nelson, Director of Engineering at Exxact. "With its architectural flexibility, the Intel® Xeon® Scalable platform will flourish across common applications and prove to be a valuable platform for emerging workloads such as deep learning."

Exxact will offer various Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based solutions including the following Quantum servers:



Quantum IXR110-1536R - 1U server designed for parallel workflows in the HPC market

Quantum IXR210-1536R - 2U server equipped with 24x 2.5" hot-swap drive bays with support for NVMe

Quantum IXR210-1024R - 2U quad node server with up to 2x Intel Xeon Scalable processors per node

All three featured Quantum servers are designed with Intel® Server Boards that are optimized for the performance, scalability and hardware-enhanced resiliency enhancements in the Intel Xeon Scalable processors. From density-optimized boards enabling high memory and processing performance, to versatile boards that support maximum capacity and I/O flexibility, Intel Server Boards are capable of handling the high demands of today’s HPC workloads. These featured systems support a number of key processor enhancements including:

Intel® QuickAssist Technology (Intel® QAT), which delivers up to 100Gbps performance for data protection encryption and public key authentication functions plus data compression/decompression workloads, while freeing up CPU cycles for other high impact demands on the server.

Intel® Omni-Path Architecture integration, delivering 100Gbps port bandwidth fabric for improved performance and lower latency in medium to large clusters.

Integrated Intel 10G Ethernet with RDMA, which eliminates TCP/IP overhead by offloading transport to NIC for faster switching and packet filtering

Exxact Quantum servers are ideal for HPC workloads including AI/deep learning, parallel computing, life sciences, genomic sequencing, computational fluid dynamics, and seismic modeling. Common use cases for Exxact Quantum servers include data analytics requiring high compute power, HPC with real-time compute requirements, databases requiring optimal compute to storage ratio, cloud infrastructure with compute intense requirements, and more.

Exxact Quantum series of servers featuring the new Intel Xeon Scalable processors are now available for order. For more information, please contact the Exxact Sales Department here: https://exxactcorp.com/contact

