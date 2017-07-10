Mark Figueiredo

Silicon Valley Merger & Acquisition Attorney Mark Figueiredo has been recognized as a 2017 Northern California Super Lawyer and Employment attorney Jaclyn Ford has been recognized as a 2017 Northern California Rising Star. Structure Law Group, LLP is pleased to announce that this is the sixth year Mark Figueiredo has received this honor for his Merger & Acquisition excellence and it is the second year for Jaclyn Ford for her Employment practice. Each year, only the top 5% of the eligible lawyers in Northern California are selected as Super Lawyers and only 2.5% for Rising Stars.

Super Lawyers is a peer-review, rating service of top attorneys in more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The rigorous multi-phased selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, disciplinary check and peer evaluations. The result is a credible and comprehensive listing of exceptional California attorneys. Super Lawyers Magazines are published nationwide and feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law.

Mark Figueiredo has been selected as a Super Lawyer for his outstanding work in the area of Mergers & Acquisitions. Mr. Figueiredo represents business owners and businesses in their general corporate needs starting at formation through the life of the business. He has a particular emphasis on mergers and acquisitions and has overseen the sale or acquisition of businesses, including both asset and stock transactions. He has crafted and advised on a variety of complex reorganizations involving companies of all sizes from family run businesses to Fortune 500 companies. He has advised on all phases of transactions from preliminary discussions and negotiations, through due diligence, closing and post-closing phases. He also advises on a variety of commercial financings from debt and convertible debt through angel and venture funding.

Jaclyn Ford has been designated as a Rising Star for her outstanding work in the area of Employment and Labor Law for the second year in a row. Ms. Ford represents businesses and business owners in all aspects of employment and labor law and business litigation. She drafts and reviews various employment documents such as employee contracts, severance agreements, and workplace policies and procedures (employment handbooks). She also advises businesses on compliance with local, state, and federal labor and employment laws. In court, she represents her clients in employment claims, partnership disputes, contractual disputes, etc.

