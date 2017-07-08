Vighter’s Significant Growth Leads to Office Relocation

Vighter's CEO, President, and COO cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the new headquarters office in San Antonio, TX The decision to relocate was based largely on Vighter’s significant growth over the past year. Financial results from 2016 showed revenues more than doubled compared to the previous year, with growth occurring in all business sectors.

Vighter Medical Group, a healthcare staffing and medical services company with global operations, has relocated its corporate headquarters from Winona, Minnesota to San Antonio, Texas. The company held a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 1, 2017 to celebrate the event with friends and families at the new office located at 11324 Sir Winston Street.

Jeremy Calvert, COO of Vighter, commented: “Relocating to San Antonio provides significant benefits to the company as we will be able to build stronger relationships with strategic clients in the area while tapping into a very strong labor pool of healthcare professionals to support current and future business.”

The move positions Vighter’s senior management team closer to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) worksites located throughout the southern United States. Vighter has several contracts with Federal agencies in the State of Texas so the ability to easily travel to worksites is highly beneficial.

Additionally, the San Antonio Military Health System is located in close proximity to the new office, which allows for increased interaction with Department of Defense (DOD) clients and personnel. Vighter has identified the DOD market as key to sustaining growth over the next five years.

San Antonio is also home to The University of Texas Health Science Center and many other healthcare-related training programs. With so many schools and universities focused on health-related academics, San Antonio has an abundance of qualified healthcare professionals. Vighter’s recruiting team looks forward to interacting with medical professionals seeking employment in the San Antonio area.

About Vighter Medical Group

Vighter provides Unconventional Medical Solutions around the world. Our laser focus on customer service and high standards for quality has earned Vighter an excellent reputation over the past decade. Whether clients require healthcare staffing services in the United States or special operations tactical support in austere environments abroad, Vighter is there to help.

Vighter is an ISO 9001:2008 registered Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) firm verified by the Center for Veterans Enterprise. It received The Joint Commission certification in Health Care Staffing Services (HCSS) and is also accredited by the National Accreditation Alliance Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA). Vighter is also ANSI/ASIS PSC.1-2012 certified. In 2016 the company was listed at #310 on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies.