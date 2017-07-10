AgilePoint to Attend Microsoft Inspire 2017

AgilePoint, an established leader in the Low-Code-Development platform space, today announced that it will be attending Microsoft Inspire 2017. Formerly called the Microsoft World Partner Conference, Inspire is an event staged specifically for Microsoft channel partners. AgilePoint, itself a Microsoft Gold Partner and Charter Member of the Microsoft Business Process Alliance, offers a powerful value proposition to other Microsoft partners, specifically those looking to develop their own intellectual property or who are on the frontlines of custom workflow and application development. The event will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on July 9th through 13th. AgilePoint will be in booth #1524.

AgilePoint NX is a platform for rapidly building and running workflows and form-driven business apps. NX apps run on any version of SharePoint; other Microsoft products, such as Dynamics 365; and extend to Salesforce, NetSuite, and many more line-of-business systems. And NX apps integrate with any enterprise’s legacy systems and data sources.

“AgilePoint NX offers a unique value proposition to Microsoft channel partners,” commented Jesse Shiah, the company’s CEO. “Channel partners can private label the NX portal and deliver custom apps to their customers on a subscription basis. Because refactoring AgilePoint NX apps for newer versions of SharePoint is a non issue,” added Shiah, “channel partners can offer tremendous value to their customers with minimal effort. Because of its unique architecture,” concluded Shiah, “AgilePoint NX is IoT and AI-ready, so NX apps designed for today’s needs can adapt to tomorrow’s needs.”

The speed with which new forms, workflows, and business apps can be built with AgilePoint catalyzes digital transformation. The fact that software assets built with AgilePoint NX are self-adaptive to system updates and even changes in business rules makes sustained digital transformation possible.

About AgilePoint

AgilePoint is a Silicon-Valley-based software developer at the forefront of the digital-transformation movement. Having more than 1,400 on-premises and cloud deployments in 28 countries, AgilePoint enables enterprises to rapidly create software assets that are adaptive to technical and business changes. Having deep roots in the BPMS space, AgilePoint can simultaneously drive back-office cost reduction while facilitating front-office revenue enhancement via low-to-no-code applications that dramatically improve customer experience and interaction. AgilePoint has won numerous awards and distinctions, including placement in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants and Forrester Wave reports. AgilePoint’s key industries include manufacturing, energy, legal services, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and government.