New Pest Control Products Hit Shelves at Lake Restoration

Lake Restoration, Inc., of Rogers, Minnesota, is introducing four new products to their pest control product selection. Lake Restoration will be offering free shipping through the 2017 season.

Lake Restoration will now carry Pyrethroids and Bacterial (or Green) options; LambdaStar CS, Bifen I/T, Cynoff EC, and Talstar pest control products in addition to Microbe-Lift BMC and Demon Max carried in previous years. These products are now offered through Lake Restoration’s online and retail outlets to provide solutions for elimination of unwanted pests, including ticks and mosquitoes, in and around buildings, yards, and other areas.

“Pests can be annoying. Here at Lake Restoration we wanted to provide more options for pest control products so that our customers can eliminate and deter unwanted pests in around their home, pond or lake.” says Alena Gawtry, Marketing Manager at Lake Restoration.

Some benefits of these pest control products include:



They kill and repel over 30 types of pests

Great for use on turf and ornamental grasses

Easy to use

Can be used indoors and outdoors with a sprayer

Ticks and mosquitoes have been present at record highs this year, and Lake Restoration hopes people will turn to their products as solutions. All of the pest products, excluding Microbe-Lift, will repel against ticks, which can carry Lyme Disease. These products can be sprayed on many surfaces and wooded areas where ticks are present.

Microbe-Lift BMC will kill mosquito larva before they become breeding, biting adults that can carry West Nile and Zika virus. This larvaecide can also be applied to bodies of water with the TORMADA® Application Boat. Bifen IT and Demon Max will work on adult mosquitos. Bifen IT and Demon Max can be sprayed on a variety of surfaces, including greenery, gardens, lawns and any area where mosquitoes are common.

To learn more about Lake Restoration pest products, and about other products Lake Restoration has to offer, visit LakeRestoration.com, or call (877) 428-8898 to speak with a pest expert.

About Lake Restoration:

Lake Restoration, located in Rogers, MN, has been restoring the beauty of lakes and ponds since 1977. Every year, thousands of satisfied customers use Lake Restoration products to keep their ponds, lakes, and other water features in pristine condition. Lake Restoration offers a complete line of exclusive, simple, do-it-yourself solutions to treat a variety of pond and lake weed maladies. To learn more about controlling pond and lake weeds and products and services to accomplish this; visit LakeRestoration.com.