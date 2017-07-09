Reach New Heights At Altitude Coming Soon To Woodbridge, NJ

Fort Worth, TX based Vertical LLC., d.b.a. Altitude Trampoline Park, has announced an agreement is in place for a 42,500 sq. ft. facility in Woodbridge, NJ. Company officials state that facility preparations on site have begun and they expect to have the newest Altitude location in full operation late fall 2017. Altitude Woodbridge will be next to Woodbridge Center Mall. Altitude Woodbridge will have large party rooms and plenty of in-park party areas for birthdays, corporate team outings, church groups, sports teams or any size group.

“We expect this state of the art indoor trampoline park to add 50 or more part time, as well as several full time jobs to the Woodbridge area.” – Curt Skallerup, Altitude- President/CEO.

The indoor park will include a variety of activities such as a Trapeze, Huge Performance Trampoline area, Rock Wall, Battle Beam, Kids Court, Dodgeball, Foam Pits, Dunk Lanes, as well as a Main Court. It will also include a Parents Lounge and 300 Covered Parking Spaces. Altitude’s Woodbridge Park will complement its existing location in Fort Worth.

“Our parks offer state of the art equipment, high energy entertainment at affordable prices for families, groups and more. Altitude Trampoline Park places a sharp focus on providing a safe, clean, family friendly environment that will set our park apart.” – Jeff Rutten- Altitude- COO.

