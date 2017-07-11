Advanced Clustering Technologies, a provider of high performance computing solutions, announced production of ACT systems based on the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors.

Advanced Clustering’s ACT series of HPC solutions, which includes ACTserv (servers), ACTstor (storage), ACTblade (blades), provide the HPC market with high scalability and performance for the most demanding computing requirements. These systems will now integrate the Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which are designed to deliver powerful capabilities for HPC workloads including genomic sequencing, seismic modeling, computational fluid dynamics and high frequency trading.

“Integrating this new breakthrough generation of Intel® Xeon® processors into our systems means we can provide our customers with a powerful platform that has been designed specifically to deliver advanced HPC capabilities,” said Advanced Clustering Technologies President Kyle Sheumaker. “Researchers and data scientists will be able to unlock data and scientific insights faster than ever before because of the advancements Intel Xeon Scalable processors bring across compute, storage, memory and I/O.”

Advanced Clustering’s ACT HPC servers are based on the new line of Intel® Server Boards, which deliver high levels of compute density, scalability, and storage and memory capacity. These features, combined with the enhancements in the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, make ACT HPC systems highly effective for higher education computing resources and in a range of commercial sectors including financial services, climate and weather research, manufacturing and automotive design.

“Innovative technologies in compute, memory, fabric, storage, and system software are needed to provide balanced performance at scale and enable the next generation of HPC innovation,” said Al Diaz, VP and general manager, Product Collaboration and Systems Division, Intel Data Center Group. “Support for Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel’s latest server platforms in the ACT series provides Advanced Clustering’s customers with the powerful performance, maximum scalability and energy efficiency required for increasingly demanding HPC workloads.”

Intel Xeon Scalable processors feature multiple enhancements for HPC workloads. The new processors deliver advanced performance with up to 28 cores and significant increases in memory and I/O bandwidth (with six memory channels and 48 PCIe lanes) to handle extremely large compute- and data-intensive workloads. Integrated Intel® QuickAssist Technology (Intel® QAT) with hardware acceleration for cryptography and data compression frees the host processor to focus on other critical tasks. The new Intel® Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel® AVX-512) with up to double the flops per clock cycle compared to the previous generation Intel® AVX2* boosts performance for the most compute-intensive workloads. Integrated Intel® Omni-Path Architecture (Intel® OPA), provides 100Gbps high-bandwidth and low-latency fabric for HPC clusters.

For more information about Advanced Clustering’s Intel Xeon Scalable processor-integrated HPC solutions, visit http://www.advancedclustering.com/technologies/skylake/.

About Advanced Clustering Technologies

Advanced Clustering Technologies builds customized, turn-key HPC solutions including clusters, servers, storage solutions and workstations. The company is an official Intel® Technology Provider and HPC Data Center Specialist. The designations recognize Advanced Clustering as a partner adept in delivering quality HPC solutions for customers. Visit the company’s site at http://www.advancedclustering.com.

*As measured by Intel® Xeon® processor Scalable Family with Intel® AVX-512 compared to an Intel® Xeon® E5 v4 with Intel® AVX2

Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.