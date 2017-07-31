The new WORX® 24 in., 4.5 Amp Hedge Trimmer with rotating cutting head ends the constant stooping and bending associated with conventional trimmers. Just press the rotary lock button in front of the trimmer’s handle, and the blade assembly rotates 90 degrees to trim the sides of hedges.

Ordinarily, hedge trimming involves a lot of stooping, twisting and stretching as the operator switches from cutting the top of a hedge to its sides. The new WORX trimmer helps minimize these contortions. That’s because the blades quickly and easily can be re-positioned to stay in-line with the trimmer’s handle, allowing the operator to maintain a comfortable posture.

This marks the first time WORX has offered a hedge trimmer with blade rotation at such an affordable price. At 6.4 lbs., the user-friendly yard tool weighs considerably less than comparable gas models. Plus, there’s no gas, oil, filters, spark plug or pull-cord to deal with.

The ergonomic hedge trimmer is great for trimming, shaping or topiary sculpting of boxwood, yew, privet, holly, arborvitae and other popular shrubs and small trees. In-line motor design provides optimum balance and blade reach. At 4.5 amps, the trimmer has plenty of power to clean-cut branches up to 3/4 in. diameter. Its cord retention system helps eliminate accidental disconnects.

The Euro-styled trimmer features a soft-grip rear handle, as well as a D-shaped front assist handle for added control and comfort. A high-impact hand guard in front of the handle provides protection and is angled forward to help deflect debris. The hedge trimmer also has a two-step trigger to prevent accidental start-ups

The trimmer’s 24 in., dual-action blades minimize vibration and help reduce operator fatigue, especially during extended use periods. Constructed of fully hardened, stamped steel, the factory-sharpened blades operate at 1700 strokes-per-minute (spm).

The WORX 24 in., 4.5 Amp Hedge Trimmer with rotating cutting head (WG217, $69.99) is available at http://www.worx.com and online retailers, including Amazon. It is covered by the WORX 3-year warranty.

