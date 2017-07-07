It’s so important to bring the adoption and foster care community together and to let them know they are not alone and there are many resources out there that can help them on their journey.

Mixed Roots Foundation will be celebrating its 6 Year Anniversary and has teamed up with AT&T again this year to host its 3rd Annual ‘Adoptee Night’ with the SF Giants as they take on the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 7:15 p.m. at AT&T Park.

Adoptee Night will feature Mixed Chicks owners, Brad Kaaya, Wendi Kaaya and Kim Etheredge, the very popular multicultural hair care line as well as legendary percussionist, Pete Escovedo who has his roots in the SF Bay area and has a mixed family and Mixed Roots Foundation’s valued strategic partner, Pact, An Adoption Alliance who will be recognized for their work with mixed adoptive families throughout California. Mixed Roots Foundation will also launch its IAMMIXEDROOTS campaign in San Francisco with their Mixed Roots Chips where individuals will be encouraged to purchase a bag of Mixed Roots Chips at one of Mixed Roots Foundation’s partner retail locations, take a picture and share their Mixed Roots story on the #IAMMIXEDROOTS campaign website.

“We are so excited to support Mixed Roots Foundation’s special Adoptee Night again this year,” said Ken McNeely, President of AT&T – California. “It’s so important to bring the adoption and foster care community together and to let them know they are not alone and there are many resources out there that can help them on their journey.”

“It is a pleasure and honor to support Mixed Roots Foundation and serve as a valuable resource to all of the mixed families that are out there who struggle with their mixed hair,” said Kim Etheredge, Co-Founder, Mixed Chicks… although we are not adopted, but many mixed adoptees share the same struggle of managing their mixed hair…and it’s just so important that we help raise awareness about this cause because so many are touched by it.”

In addition, AT&T, Mixed Roots Foundation, Mixed Chicks will partner with several individuals, local businesses and organizations in the greater community to assist in the recruitment of mixed, adoptees, foster youth and their families to participate in the special event including Chairwoman Fiona Ma of the CA State Board of Equalization, 23andMe, Jans Enterprises, Inc, Execushield, Pact, An Adoption Alliance, First Place for Youth, Freedom from 4 Walls, Royse Law Firm, PC, San Francisco Lions Club District 4-C4, Printing Depot, Lahlouh, and Mixed Remixed Festival.

Mixed Roots Foundation will also host a pregame VIP Meet & Greet reception where individuals will have the unique opportunity to meet the Mixed Chicks, Pete Escovedo as well as other special guests including Ken McNeely, President of AT&T – California and his family along with other valued community partners and sponsors. The pregame VIP Meet & Greet will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Anchor Plaza at AT&T Park where guests will also have access to beverages and snacks, a chance to win raffle prizes, watch the game, network as well share various community resources with one another.

Individual Tickets cost $25 / VIP Tickets cost $40. To become a community partner or sponsor, please contact 213.725.8054 or email sponsor(at)mixedrootsfoundation(dot)org. To sponsor an individual kid, visit crowdrise.com/sfgiantsadopteenight2017. To volunteer or learn more about the event, please email events(at)mixedrootsfoundation(dot)org or visit http://www.mixedrootsfoundation.org for more information.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, mobile, high speed internet and voice services. We’re the world’s largest provider of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. We offer the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider.* And we help businesses worldwide serve their customers better with our mobility and highly secure cloud solutions. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at http://about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/att and YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/att.

About Mixed Chicks

Mixed Chicks was launched by two "mixed chicks" on a mission to create a product line to meet the unique demands of the multicultural woman. Wendi Kaaya and Kim Etheredge have turned a dream into a reality, providing women, men and children of different ethnicities with hair care and makeup products that embrace and celebrate their diversity. Mixed Chicks can now be found around the world, enriching her skin and luscious locks with quality ingredients and a dedication to natural beauty. To learn more or buy MIXED CHICKS products, visit http://www.mixedchicks.net, Find on Facebook, Follow on Twitter and Instagram @mixedchickshair.

About Pete Escovedo

Legendary percussionist, Pete Escovedo is an artist who broke down the barriers between Smooth Jazz, Salsa, Latin and contemporary music. His name has been synonymous in the music industry for more than 50 years. Pete is known worldwide for his life performances, session work and solo albums. Pete not only is a musician, but also an artist since he was 15 years old where he would sketch and paint on any background. His artwork can be seen at local art shows between northern and southern California. Pete has been able to carry his legacy with his musical family including his daughter Sheila E. and has been the role model of embracing all of his multicultural roots. To check out Pete’s music and art, please visit: http://www.peteescovedo.com and/or follow him on Facebook.

About Pact, An Adoption Alliance

Pact is a licensed nonprofit organization with 501 (c )(3) status, incorporated in November of 1991 with a mission to serve adopted children of color and provide adoptive placement as well as continued lifelong education, support and community for adoptees and their families on the issues of adoption and race. Pact’s programs and services can be found both in northern and southern California. To learn more, please visit http://www.pactadopt.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Mixed Roots Foundation

Mixed Roots Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization celebrating its 6 Year Anniversary based in Los Angeles, CA with presence in Minneapolis, MN and San Francisco, CA and serves as the first and only national / global multicultural foundation for adoptees and their families representative of the international, domestic, and foster care adoption experience and leverages philanthropy and grassroots fundraising to support important post-adoption resources including mentoring, DNA testing and unique scholarships/grants for adoptees, foster youth and their families. For more info, visit http://www.mixedrootsfoundation.org, LIKE Mixed Roots Foundation on Facebook or Follow on Twitter and Instagram @mixedroots.