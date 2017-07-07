Our newest gaming machine is built for those wanting ample power to fuel the latest game titles at a modest price.

Acer Aspire GX-281-UR11 desktop leverages an AMD Ryzen™ 5 processor providing the performance required for entry to mid-level gaming, movie viewing, video editing and a 4K display

A front access USB Type-C™ port enables quick and easy plug in, while two SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps ports deliver quick data transfers and downloads

Robust configuration boasts AMD Ryzen™ R5 1400 processor with a max speed of 3.4GHz with Precision Boost, 8GB DDR4 memory, NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 graphics, 1TB hard drive(1) and DVD-RW optical

Acer America, one of the early adopters of AMD Ryzen processors, announced today the U.S. availability of the Acer Aspire GX-281-UR11 desktop PC. Powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 5 processor, it offers mainstream power, performance and pricing to customers wanting to enjoy gaming, movies, and other graphic-intensive applications within budget.

"The needs of gamers vary as widely as the games they choose to play,” said Frank Chang, Acer America senior director – stationary products. “Our newest gaming machine is built for those wanting ample power to fuel the latest game titles at a modest price. We’re confident these gamers will be delighted with the performance provided by AMD’s new Ryzen 5 processor and NVIDIA’s discrete graphics."

The new AMD Ryzen™ R5 1400 processor boasts four cores and 8 threads to deliver a max speed of 3.4GHz with Precision Boost and enough power to support up to a 4K resolution monitor for the ultimate in vibrant visuals or up to three displays to deepen gaming immersion and enhance multitasking. Working in tandem with powerful NVIDIA® GeForce ® GTX 1050 graphics and 8GB DDR4 memory (upgradable to 64GB DDR4), the Acer Aspire GX-281 can take on the latest games.

The armor-shaped black chassis is highlighted with red arrow-like design features and red front LED lights for a commanding look and appeal. In addition, a 1TB hard drive(1) offers lots of room for archiving files and apps, while an optical drive provides excellent storage backup as well as music and movie playback.

Speedy Connectivity Saves Time

A front access USB Type-C™ port enables quick and easy plug in, while two SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps ports deliver twice the effective data throughput performance of the existing SuperSpeed USB for quick data transfers and downloads. The system also provides four USB 2.0 ports for connecting to peripherals, while HDMI and DisplayPort support the latest displays. An SD™ Card reader is available for copying videos, photos and more from a wide array of cameras and digital devices. Bluetooth 4.0 LE works with wireless headsets, game sticks, mice, keyboards and more, while 802.11ac (2) wireless provides a fast Internet connection.

Price and Availability

The Acer Aspire GX-281-UR11 gaming desktop is available with Windows® 10 Home 64-bit at leading retailers for $799 MSRP. It’s backed by high-quality 24/7 technical support and a limited one-year parts and labor warranty.(3)

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world’s top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer’s 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit http://www.acer.com for more information.

1) Accessible capacity varies; MB = 1 million bytes; GB = 1 billion bytes

2) Based on IEEE 802.11ac draft specifications. Actual speed will vary depending on network conditions and environmental factors, including volume of network traffic and density of surrounding structures like walls. An 802.11ac wireless equipped PC requires an 802.11ac router to work properly.

3) Limited warranty agreement applies. For a copy, write to Acer Customer Service, P.O. Box 6137, Temple, TX 76503.