Jumping the gun by a full year, the Healthy Fats Coalition (HFC – http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/) today announced the establishment of National Beef Tallow Day, effective July 13, 2018. The HFC is a new educational initiative dedicated embracing healthy fats as an essential part of a balanced diet.

Timed to coincide with National French Fry Day – also observed on July 13 -- National Beef Tallow Day is a celebration of a traditional healthy animal fat, pure beef tallow shortening, that is now enjoying a resurgence within America’s food culture, in restaurants, fast food operations and home kitchens. National Beef Tallow Day will be observed in the U.S. and Canada, and will be listed in the next edition of Chase’s Calendar of Events (http://2017chasescalendarofevents.com/index.php).

“The time is right for National Beef Tallow Day,” said Ernest Miller, Corporate Chef for Coast Packing Company, the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western U.S. and principal organizer of the HFC. “Artificial trans fats are out, and minimally processed animal fats like beef tallow -- for superior French fries and a host of other cooking and frying applications – are making a comeback. The color, texture and flavor that beef tallow imparts make it a vastly superior alternative to heavily processed, industrially produced substitutes. Minimally processed animal fats belong in the kitchen, at restaurants and at home. On ‘Unofficial’ National Beef Tallow Day, taste the difference yourself!”

In addition to Coast Packing, the Healthy Fats Coalition’s founding supporters include the Weston A. Price Foundation, a nonprofit, tax-exempt nutrition education initiative; Bottega Americano, a popular Italian restaurant in San Diego; Fatworks, a Boulder, Colo.-based online retailer of premium traditional fats – beef tallow, lard and duck fat; Tendergrass Farms, of Floyd, Virginia, supplier of certified organic processed meat and poultry products: Elizabeth Swenson, author of The Artisan Lard Cookbook; and HeartBrand Beef/Akaushi Cattle, Flatonia, Texas, among others.

As an awareness campaign, the Healthy Fats Coalition reflects the marked change in how Americans think about the health benefits of healthy, minimally-processed animal fats. The HFC is fostering an enlightened conversation about the food we eat, through news and editorial commentary, social media conversations, opinion surveys and more. Its mission is simple: affirm that animal fats deserve a central place in the American diet and in the popular imagination.

HFC is not a trade organization or in the business of promoting individual products or brands. Although commercial interests are welcome to participate in the campaign, the HFC is not itself a commercial organization. Support of the HFC involves no cost or obligation among participants. The Healthy Fats Coalition asks only that supporters post the HFC badge on their websites and various social media channels, and add their voices and ideas to the ongoing conversation.

