A July 5th article on Berkeley News discusses a new University of California, Berkeley study which reports that mice that had been deprived of their ability to smell also lost weight. The article notes that, intriguingly, the slimmer mice had been eating roughly the same amount of fatty food as their more rotund rodent kin; the suggestion has therefore been made that eliminating the sense of smell may actually impact the way that mice – and, by extension, human beings – are metabolizing calories and turning less of them into fat. Los Angeles area weight loss surgery clinic Dr. Feiz & Associates says that, while the headline “Smelling your food makes you fat” is almost certainly grossly oversimplified, the study points out the increasingly well documented reality that obesity is not merely a matter of people consuming too many calories and exercising too little. The clinic adds that, so far, weight loss procedures are the only means that have been found to deal with the metabolic, as well as the caloric intake aspects of obesity.

Dr. Feiz & Associates notes that a sleeve gastrectomy, now the most commonly obtained bariatric surgery, offers a number of benefits. First of all, the procedure removes approximately 75 to 85 percent of the stomach, and the smaller stomach makes overeating uncomfortable. However, the weight loss surgery clinic notes that the surgery also appears to have a number of less obvious benefits. One very important plus is that removing most of the stomach also dramatically reduces the body’s production of ghrelin, a hormone that signals the brain with feelings of hunger. The clinic notes that ghrelin production tends to be higher in obese individuals and, worse, its production actually increases when someone begins to lose weight, making it one of the chief culprits for the dismal statistics on permanent weight loss by severely obese individuals.

Also, Dr. Feiz & Associates points out that, while the precise mechanisms have not been clearly laid out with regard to sleeve gastrectomies, studies have indicated that weight loss patients may not suffer from the kind of adverse metabolic issues that were documented in the well-publicized studies of contestants on “The Greatest Loser” television series. As fans of the popular reality TV show are aware, these individuals had lost large amounts of well through an extremely rigorous and time-consuming exercise and diet regimen that would be extremely hard to replicate on an on ongoing basis.

