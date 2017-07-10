A Combination of Practical Compensation Consulting Plus On-Demand Planning Software Addresses the Growing Need to Elevate How Compensation Plans Are Developed and Carried Out.

HRsoft, the leading compensation planning software supplier and Compensation & HR Group, a specialized consulting firm, have announced the launch of Compensation Business Partner, a new offering to give mid-size employers highly skilled compensation consulting services and technology to plan and manage compensation programs.

Compensation Business Partner brings together - in one combined solution - services such as the design of salary and incentive plans and pre-configured Cloud-based software to drive business success and add efficiencies for mid-size companies.

Making the announcement, David Weaver, President of Compensation & HR Group, said: "Effective and efficient compensation planning is a major concern for employers. This is driven by the desire to reward people properly to improve retention. Also, growing government regulations about pay equity have created emerging challenges and raised the stakes on how employees are paid. The goal of Compensation Business Partner is to give organizations a full solution that creates great compensation plans and keeps those design elements in place with powerful, easy to use software."

Compensation Business Partner was created to supply best practices for employers to have a solid compensation practice and pay employees properly for an annual subscription fee. The standardized, structured approach for compensation planning manages salary adjustments, merit-based increases and bonuses awards and other elements relevant to an employer.

David Kennedy, CEO of HRsoft, noted: "We are excited to partner with Compensation & HR Group, proven experts on how to optimize compensation programs. HRsoft has collaborated with the CHRG Team to develop a pre-configured software solution with the essentials necessary to run a best practice compensation planning process and support the goals of employers. What's more the software is fast to implement and start using. It allows companies to go from paper or Excel to a centralized on-line software solution with ease."

Benefits of the Compensation Business Partner include:



Easy to use software pre-configured with best practices for employers

Controls - Makes sure pay increases are within the relevant salary range

Increases efficiency and ensures compliance with emerging regulations

Consulting and compensation plan creation by leading experts

Allows employers to be more strategic with salary and bonus payouts

A Cloud-based software solution that does away with having spreadsheets for planning salary and merit increases for employees in different departments

Compensation & HR Group (CHRG)

The Compensation & HR Group (CHRG) is a team of seasoned compensation and human resources professionals dedicated to helping organizations succeed. The firm's top-quality consulting services provides HR Professionals and Executives with the necessary tools to attract, motivate, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive market.

CHRG has expertise in evaluating, designing and implementing compensation and human resources programs having worked with thousands of organizations across virtually every industry. Discover more at - http://chrg.compensationhr.com/

HRsoft

HRsoft is a leading provider of cloud-based compensation planning and total rewards software. Our cloud based SaaS solutions combine best of breed features with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface that simplifies and automates the entire compensation process. From complex compensation cycles to communicating total rewards, we help employers save time and their best employees. Learn more at https://www.HRsoft.com.