Ephesoft Announces Cloud Services on Microsoft Azure

Ephesoft

Ephesoft Inc., developers of industry-leading Smart Capture® software that extracts meaning from unstructured content, today announced the availability of its Cloud Services on Microsoft Azure, an open, flexible, enterprise-grade cloud computing platform. Ephesoft’s Cloud Services provides the same power and agility of Ephesoft Transact’s advanced document capture and analytics technology with the additional benefits of a hosted SaaS solution. The announcement was made today at Microsoft Inspire, Microsoft’s annual partner conference in Washington DC.

Ephesoft Cloud Services offers four tiers of service – Entry, Standard, Professional and Premium – depending on an organization’s requirements on architecture, document and image volume, service level requirements, mobility, power, support and services. Whether it is a small business looking to automate document-centric processes, or a large enterprise that wants to enhance existing applications, there are multiple options to ensure the right fit.

“As more companies are trending to cloud computing with its scalability, flexibility, elimination of hardware costs and faster deployment, Ephesoft is staying at the forefront of that demand with Microsoft Azure,” stated Ike Kavas, Chief Technology Officer at Ephesoft. “Customers utilize Ephesoft as an added intelligent document automation layer with patented, machine learning algorithms that extracts, classifies, validates and exports data into other technologies or business systems. Being able to do this in the cloud as a Capture-as-a-Service model with Microsoft Azure will benefit our customers.”

Ephesoft is a Silver Microsoft Cloud Platform Partner with existing integrations into Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Flow and Microsoft Dynamics. Now, with Ephesoft Cloud Services, customers have another option to access Ephesoft technology in the cloud, improving their business and delivery processes with Microsoft Azure. Organizations with large paper volumes as well as critical document-driven processes will benefit most from advanced document capture technology, such as finance, mortgage, banking, insurance, government, education, intelligence and security industries.

Automating document capture using Ephesoft’s web based technology and RESTful APIs are cloud ready on Microsoft Azure. As a Cloud Platform partner, Ephesoft is fully compatible with Microsoft Azure, taking advantage of all the cloud offers from a scalability and availability perspective. Ephesoft is exhibiting in booth #1237 at Microsoft Inspire.

About Ephesoft:

Ephesoft, Inc. delivers intelligent capture technology on a private or public cloud platform that extracts meaning from unstructured content. With a focus on efficiency and reliability, Ephesoft has crafted the next generation of intelligent document capture technology that allows organizations to automate and streamline mailroom processing and other document-based business processes. Ephesoft is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California, with regional offices throughout the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. The company is undergoing rapid growth and has customers in over 30 countries. Ephesoft will be at the Microsoft Inspire conference at booth #1237. To learn more, visit http://www.ephesoft.com.