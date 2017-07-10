Leading global, secure Enterprise Video Platform. The combination of Azure, Akamai and movingimage EVP gives customers the powerful tools they need to use enterprise video in the most secure, effective and compelling way.

movingimage, the leading secure Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider, will be meeting with customers and partners at the Microsoft Inspire 2017 conference this week. Executives from the company, including CEO Rainer Zugehoer, will be highlighting the latest technology additions to the movingimage EVP solution and discussing how key partnerships with Microsoft and Akamai are providing added value for movingimage enterprise video customers.

“We are thrilled that Microsoft recognizes the value our EVP provides to customers,” said Rainer Zugehoer, CEO of movingimage. “The combination of Azure, Akamai and movingimage EVP gives customers the powerful tools they need to use enterprise video in the most secure, effective and compelling way.”

The movingimage EVP, which exclusively utilizes the Akamai CDN, runs on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. This enables enterprises to take advantage of key Azure features, including high performance and availability for global customers, unlimited scalability, hosting in accordance with the strictest data protection laws and the ability to utilize innovative service offerings such as Azure AI and machine learning for speech-to-text, pattern recognition and face recognition in video.

Movingimage executives will also be highlighting new add-ins for Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft PowerPoint, which were announced last month. The Microsoft Outlook add-in enables users to quickly and easily create screencasts or videos using a webcam, then publish and share their videos via links in email – all from within Outlook. The new Microsoft PowerPoint plug-in, announced the same day, enables users to seamlessly integrate video into PowerPoint presentations on any device without having to store the video file on a hard drive.

Some meeting times are still available for those interested in setting up meetings with movingimage at Microsoft Inspire; please contact the company for details.

About movingimage

As the leading global provider of secure enterprise video technology, with locations in Berlin, Tokyo, New York and San Francisco, movingimage’s mission is to revolutionize how enterprises and organizations use video. Their software-as-a-service enables companies to efficiently manage all their video assets centrally and stream them in the best quality on any device. Movingimage boasts an extensive customer portfolio of over 500 companies, including blue-chip corporations such as the Volkswagen Group, Allianz and Bayer.

For more information visit http://www.movingimage.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/movingimage_com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/movingimage.company

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/movingimage