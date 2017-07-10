Game of Thrones Limited Edition Plush Dragons Factory Entertainment San Diego Comic- Con exclusives are available for advance purchase for the next 48 hours so go to www.factoryent.com now to get yours!

Factory Entertainment, Inc., the Concord, California-based producer of licensed toys and collectibles, today announced their lineup of exclusive products available at San Diego Comic-Con 2017. Factory Entertainment San Diego Comic- Con exclusives are available for advance purchase for the next 48 hours on their website for pick up at the show. In addition, remaining exclusives will be available directly at the booth during regular show hours. For those unable to attend San Diego Comic-Con, they’ve reserved a small quantity of each exclusive that are available for pre-order on their website to ship after the event. In addition to a fantastic lineup of their latest products on display in booth # 2647, they will also have sneak previews of forthcoming products, convention only specials, and in booth appearances and signings with Stan Lee, Deadpool Co-Creator, Fabian Nicieza, fan-favorite artist Randy Martinez and more.

The exciting exclusive line-up is:

Game of Thrones Limited Edition Plush Dragons

Game Of Thrones fans may not have her armies or ships, but if they act quickly, they can have Daenerys’ dragons! For the first time ever, Factory Entertainment will offer all 3 Game Of Thrones Dragons in a limited edition convention exclusive box set! Featuring cute and cuddly versions of Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion, these 5" plush dragons are ready to loyally defend their master!

Game of Thrones Hand of the Queen Bottle Opener

The Hand of the Queen is widely known as the closest advisor to the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. No one else is trusted more than the appointed second in command, and when it comes time to crack open a beverage fitting for the leader of a monarch, rest assured that the Hand of the Queen will fulfill anyone’s desires with ease.

Justice League Cyborg Metal Miniature™

The Justice League Cyborg Metal Miniature™ features prosthetically-enhanced super genius Vic Stone, one of the featured stars of the Justice League Motion Picture coming this November. This heavyweight collector grade 1:32 scale solid metal collectible features a highly-detailed finish and is spun cast in small batches and hand-painted to exacting standards.

Black Panther Metal Miniature™

The highlight of the 2018 superhero movie slate will be Marvel’s Black Panther. The Black Panther Metal Miniature™ features the protector of Wakanda himself, T'Challa, posed in a battle ready position wearing his vibranium weaved suit. This heavyweight collector grade 1:32 scale solid metal collectible features a highly-detailed finish and is spun cast in small batches and hand-painted to exacting standards.

The Flash S.T.A.R Laboratories Retractable ID Badge Set and Holder

No need to kick in the door to S.T.A.R. Labs with this San Diego Comic-Con 2017 exclusive, The Flash S.T.A.R. Laboratories Retractable ID Badge Set & Holder! Featuring security badges from fan favorite Flash TV show characters: Barry Allen, Cisco Ramon, Dr. Harrison Wells, and Caitlin Snow!

Back to the Future Time Circuit Keychain

Pop culture enthusiasts can go back to San Diego Comic-Con as many times as they’d like with the 2017 Convention Exclusive Back to The Future Time Circuit Keychain! This sequel to Factory Entertainment’s 2016 SDCC exclusive features this year's show dates and times of July 19, 2017 6:00 PM to July 23, 2017 5:10 PM.

Back to the Future 18X24 inch print by Randy Martinez

Factory Entertainment is thrilled to offer this Back to The Future convention exclusive 18 x 24 inch print, featuring original and highly detailed artwork by fan favorite Randy Martinez. Experience San Diego Comic-Con with everyone's favorite time traveling hero in his "hazmat" suit with loyal companion Einstein speeding across the front of the iconic San Diego Convention Center.

Harley Quinn SWAT™ (Soft Weapons And Tactics) Good Night Mini-Bat!

Knock stress out of the park with this San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive, the Harley Quinn SWAT™ Good Night Mini-Bat! Measuring 12" in length, this plush collectible miniature bat is the perfect size to relieve stress, fidget with or even keep annoying co-workers or family members at bay in a soft and friendly way!

Gotham City 14 Miles Metal Sign

Nothing would look more fitting in a fan’s Batcave (or 'Mancave') than this San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive, the “Gotham City 14 Miles” Metal Sign, a replica of the road sign seen outside of the Batcave in the iconic 1966 Batman TV show. This 14" x 9.5" collectible metal sign comes straight from the Classic TV Series and is now ready to be displayed!

Stan Lee’s God Woke Signature Edition Graphic Novel

This full color 120 page hardbound graphic novel, offered in partnership with Shatner Singularity, comes hand-signed by creative team members Stan Lee, Fabian Nicieza (Deadpool Co-Creator), Mariano Nicieza and John Herbert.

Mystery Box

This San Diego Comic-Con Convention Exclusive Mystery Box is a real steal of a deal! What's inside? An awesome assortment of collectibles from fan favorite movies and TV shows. For only $60, fans will get over $200 worth of fantastic geek gear! (Value based on actual retail prices, not a fictional "retail value.") ...but that's not all! 5% of the Mystery Boxes will also include a special "Golden Ticket" which will entitle the recipient to a free limited edition Factory Entertainment collectible with a retail value of at least $250.00.

In-Booth Appearances and Signings with Stan Lee, Fabian Nicieza, Randy Martinez and More!

Factory Entertainment is also very excited to have comic legend Stan Lee appearing at their booth at 12:00 PM Friday, July 21st to greet purchasers of his God Woke Signature Edition Graphic Novel, along with Co-Creators Fabian Nicieza and Mariano Nicieza. In addition, Deadpool Co-Creator, Fabian Nicieza will be signing Factory Entertainment Deadpool collectibles, which may be pre-ordered on their website for pickup at Comic-Con, or for shipment immediately after the show. Lastly, Randy Martinez will be signing a Back To The Future 18 x 24 inch exclusive Back To The Future Print that he created on Thursday, July 17th and Friday, July 18th. Check Factory Entertainment’s booth for specific signing dates and times.