Founders Group International (FGI) is putting in place a new organizational structure, effective immediately.

“We have a solid and experienced team already and our reorganization will enable them to function more efficiently as they marshal the resources of the staff assigned to them,” said Steve Mays, acting president of FGI. “Our regional approach will increase the efficiency of our golf operations and ensure that the company continues to deliver exceptional golf experiences for our customers.”

Six regional positions have been created. Three regional operations managers will report directly to Mays, while three regional superintendents will report to Max Morgan, FGI’s vice president of agronomy.

The three regional operations managers have 40 years of combined experience in the golf industry, managing budgets, personnel, and day-to-day operations.

Brad Crumling will serve as regional manager for courses in the Central area of the Grand Strand, including Burning Ridge Golf Club, Myrtlewood Golf Club, World Tour Golf Links, Myrtle Beach National courses (Kings North, South Creek and West), Wild Wing, and Indian Wells Golf Club. He was previously the head golf professional at Myrtle Beach National. Crumling is a Class A PGA Golf Professional and has over 15 years of experience in the golf industry. He has extensive knowledge in all aspects of the business, including managing courses with revenues between $1.3 and $6.1 million. Crumling graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2002 after studying marketing with a concentration in professional golf management.

Matt Daly will serve as regional operations manager for South end courses of the FGI portfolio, including Founders Club, Litchfield Country Club, Pawleys Plantation, River Club Golf Course, Willbrook Plantation, TPC Myrtle Beach, and Tradition Golf Club. He has been head golf professional at TPC Myrtle Beach since September 2016 and was previously the head professional at Grande Dunes Golf Club, Myrtlewood Golf Club and Pine Lakes Country Club. He has held a Class A membership with the Professional Golf Association since January 2006, and has managed multi-facility budgets over $5 million. Daly attended Coastal Carolina University and graduated in 2001 with a Bachelor’s degree in marketing with a specialization in golf management.

Joe Dipre has been promoted to regional manager for the North end courses, including the Resort Course at Grande Dunes, Pine Lakes Country Club, Colonial Charters Golf Club, Aberdeen Country Club, Long Bay Golf Club, and River Hills Golf Club. Dipre was previously the general manager at Founders Club, Burning Ridge Golf Club, Indian Wells Golf Club, and Long Bay Golf Club. Dipre attended Gannon University and the Golf Academy of America where he has the distinction of being one of the top 100 Golf Academy alumni.

The three regional superintendents will manage daily maintenance, agronomic plans, personnel, safety, playability, annual budgets, and work with each course superintendent to make sure courses are kept in optimal condition.

Clay DuBose was promoted from TPC Myrtle Beach superintendent to regional superintendent for South end courses. He was previously the superintendent at Willbrook Plantation Club and Tradition Golf Club, and was responsible for maintaining Tradition Club when it was named “South Carolina Golf Course of the Year” and given 4.5 stars by Golf Digest. He has over 15 years experience in the golf industry as a golf course superintendent. DuBose is also a member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel, and a graduate of Horry Georgetown Technical College where he majored in golf course management.

Scott Grumman was promoted from golf course superintendent at World Tour Golf Links and is now the regional superintendent for the Central courses. He has more than 25 years of experience in the golf industry. Grumman attended Horry Georgetown Technical College where he received his degree in turf management. He also has a Bachelor's degree in education from Western Carolina University.

Jim Brown has been promoted to regional superintendent for North end courses. He previously was the superintendent at Myrtlewood Golf Club. Brown has served as superintendent at multiple courses in the Carolinas. He has extensive experience with the multiple turf grasses used in this area. Brown attended the Horry Georgetown Technical College for turf management. He continues his education through courses with the Golf Course Superintendent Association.

About Founders Group International

Founders Group International (FGI) is the foremost golf course owner-operator company in the Southeastern United States. Formed in 2014 through various purchases and the 2015 acquisition of National Golf Management, FGI owns and operates 22 golf courses (423 holes) in and around Myrtle Beach, S.C., America's seaside golf capital.

Those courses include Pine Lakes Country Club, the “granddaddy” of Myrtle Beach area courses; TPC Myrtle Beach, host site of the 2019 NCAA Division I men's golf regional andDustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship; and Grande Dunes Resort Club, home of the Grande Dunes Golf Performance Center.

FGI administers http://www.MBN.com, a leader in online tee time bookings, as well as package outlets Ambassador Golf and Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. With the help of Golf Insider’s 100 percent player-generated course ranking system, thousands of golfers plan and assemble their ideal golf itineraries through FGI’s assets, including “top-100 caliber” courses Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, King’s North at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club, and more than 80 other Myrtle Beach area courses.

More information about Founders Group International, is available at http://www.foundersgroupinternational.com, http://www.mbn.com or http://www.myrtlebeachgolftrips.com.

