Left to right: Sarah Bokanoski, Charleen Giles, Kassidy Kong, Marisa Ugarte (BSCC), and Jocelyn Garcia

While many have found the Happy Head name funny or even bothersome for some, the staff at Happy Head are taking the name to a new level. When the first Happy Head opened in 2011 in San Diego, the name was chosen for its catchiness and a poke at the dark side of the massage industry. Since then, Happy Head Massage has expanded to 8 locations throughout Southern California to become the premier place to get a great massage without the spa price. Their full story can be found on their website at http://www.HappyHeadMassage.com. Now the name has grown from something that was once considered funny, to a name that is synonymous with not just a great massage, but a name that can help change the industry and help many.

Over the past couple of months, Happy Head Massage has launched a campaign to help raise money to support the Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition (BSCC) in their fight to end human trafficking. The BSCC is an alliance of over 60 government and nonprofit agencies in the United States and Latin America that is convened in and along the U.S.-Mexico Border Region to combat slavery and human trafficking. On July 6, 2017, some of the Happy Head staff presented Marissa Ugarte of the BCSS a check in the amount of $10,000. This donation will help Marissa and her organization in their fight to help these silent victims.

Human Trafficking is the world’s fastest growing form of organized crime. Persons are often recruited by force, deception, and coercion such as kidnapping, internet, modeling Schemes, and many more. The staff at Happy Head realized over the years that they are in a unique position to support BSCC’s cause. Using the Happy Head name, they have been able to bring awareness to not only their customers and the San Diego community, but also to people looking to take advantage of human trafficking victims. As expected, there are some people who contact them thinking that because of their name they provide those services. This unintentional outreach to these individuals has allowed them to educate them about the victims of human trafficking. Michael, Happy Head’s president had this to say: “I love that the Happy Head name can now be used to help victims of human trafficking. It feels great knowing that a massage purchase may save a life.”

Since helping the BSCC, the Happy Head is looking to help more organizations in their effort to help others. They have created a proud supporter section on their website. Those looking for Happy Head’s support can go to http://www.happyheadmassage.com/proud-supporter/ and submit their request. A purchase at Happy Head Massage may help worthy causes such as fighting human trafficking, local schools and charities, kid’s sports teams, and much more.

Happy Head Massage will continue to expand to more locations and will look for more ways to help human trafficking and slavery victims. For the latest Happy Head Massage, visit their news page at http://www.HappyHeadMassage.com/news. What once was just a funny name that helped bring attention to a massage center in San Diego, has become a name that may have the potential to save the lives of thousands of people and change the world.