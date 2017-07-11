StackCommerce, the industry leader in native commerce solutions for publishers, has been named by the LA Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. This survey and recognition based program identifies the best employers in Los Angeles County based on eight categories: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communication, Role Satisfaction, Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development and Resources, Pay and Benefits, and Overall Engagement.

Located a block from the Venice Beach boardwalk, StackCommerce is dedicated to providing an outstanding experience for its team of over 60 employees. Its unique culture-driven benefits package includes quarterly ‘hack days’, full-team off-site retreats, beach yoga, communal office surfboards, and even an annual cruise to Mexico. Other benefits include a fully-stocked kitchen, unlimited vacation, health and dental coverage, and monthly learning and book expense reimbursement among others.

“Our goal from the beginning was to create an atmosphere where every employee feels like an entrepreneur when they walk through the door. This mentality has not only helped us create a successful business, but a space that fuels creativity, innovation and collaboration. This award is a tribute to the team and the uniquely dynamic culture they’ve cultivated,” noted Founder and CEO Josh Payne.

Additional employee growth and retention programs include 360 peer reviews, quarterly pulse surveys, and a robust employee onboarding program, all of which promote transparency and open communication across teams. Employees are also encouraged to participate in a variety of company-sponsored beach clean-ups and fundraisers within the Venice Beach and Los Angeles communities.

“I’ve worked at a lot of companies in my career, but never have I experienced a team that gels this well. There is so much passion in this office, that you can’t help but be inspired to make a difference. We’re fundamentally changing the way publishers monetize during such a pivotal time in online media—and our mission isn’t just some floating words. We live it every day,” added Brandon Robbins, a Product Manager that joined StackCommerce three years ago.

StackCommerce is currently hiring across departments with multiple open positions in Sales, Business Development, Engineering and more. A list of open positions can be found at https://www.stackcommerce.com/careers/.

The complete rankings will be published in the Los Angeles Business Journal on August 21st.

About StackCommerce

StackCommerce is the leading native commerce platform for online publishers, communities and brands. Since its inception, StackCommerce has built new, incremental revenue streams for publishers and empowered its brand partners to reach relevant audiences. StackCommerce’s solutions include: fully-branded shops and academies as well as native product recommendations in editorial, email, social, and in-stream. The company’s network reach is currently over 1 billion monthly visitors across more than 750+ publisher partners including Aol, Hearst, Scripps, Gawker Media, IAC, CNET, Business Insider, and others. Founded in 2011, the company is headquartered in Venice Beach, California and backed by prominent investors including Draper Associates, Wavemaker, 500 Startups, and Amplify. For more information, visit: http://www.stackcommerce.com.

About The Best Places to Work Awards

The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles awards are given annually by the Best Companies Group and the Los Angeles Business Journal to top companies in three categories: small, medium, and large employers. The awards are based on confidential feedback from employees in the areas of company policies, practices, benefits and demographics. For more information, please visit http://www.bestplacestoworkla.com.