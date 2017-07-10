BTB Security Announces Platinum Sponsorship of BSides Chicago 2017

Using a community-driven framework, BSides Chicago provides a powerful setting for collaboration...

BTB Security, a leading information-security assessment, detection, and incident-response firm, has become the Platinum sponsor of the BSides Chicago Security Conference that will be held July 15 at the Chicago Hilton.

BSides Chicago is one of the fastest growing security conferences in the Midwest, and part of a worldwide event series that spans North America, Europe, and India. The conference includes sessions, workshops, and networking. BSides builds events for and by information security community members that was established in 2011 as a “BSides” to the annual THOTCon Hacker Conference.

"Using a community-driven framework, BSides Chicago provides a powerful setting for collaboration," said Ron Schlecht, Managing Partner at BTB Security. “They have brought much needed transparency to our industry, and we are excited to be Platinum sponsors of this event."

At the conference, BTB Security will be discussing its comprehensive information security methods. This includes it’s a managed service called RADAR, which offers advanced monitoring and detection with skilled expertise for accelerated response that goes beyond the basics.

BTB Security will also be participating in other events this month, including Black Hat USA 2017 (July 22-27, Las Vegas); DEF CON® 25 Hacking Conference (July 27-30, Las Vegas); and SIM Chicago Annual Golf Outing (July 31).

About BTB Security

BTB Security helps organizations worldwide detect, defend and defeat security breaches. From ethical hacking and vulnerability assessments to comprehensive managed security services programs, incident response and forensic analysis, our solutions are designed to provide comprehensive security to organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit http://www.btbsecurity.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.