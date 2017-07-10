Author Eric Gang, an elite New York – New Jersey based Veterans Disability attorney and veterans’ advocate, will address American MENSANS Saturday, July 8 at the group’s 2017 Annual Gathering in Hollywood, Florida.

Gangs’s keynote will share the message of his upcoming book, Betrayal of Valor (Sutton Hart, 2017), wherein the 20-year veterans’ advocate and attorney exposes horrific institutionalized behavior at the VA (Veterans Administration) where bureaucrats falsify numbers for career enhancement and deny legitimate claims for benefits in a “deny until they die” landscape and where appalling treatment of veterans has become the norm with that mistreatment setting off cascade of wretched, often deadly, life consequences.

Author Eric Gang, as a veterans attorney advocate, will also expose non-VA related military scandals where service members were knowingly exposed to radioactive waste and toxic chemicals, service members of below the median intelligence levels were recruited as front lines sacrifices, and other military atrocities perpetrated against America’s most honorable.

The value of human (veterans) life takes second seat at the VA (Veterans Administration) where malpractice (medical negligence) is rampant, benefits are approved or denied based on bureaucratic self interest and/or whim and VA officials spend more time defending scandals than serving their constituents.

Gang will offer a prescription for change in how the United States can properly help its veterans, particularly those with injuries and illnesses incurred as a result of their service.

About Mensa: Mensa’s sole qualification for membership is a top 2% of the population result in standardized testing. A non-profit with the purpose to conduct research in psychology and social science, identify and to foster human intelligence to benefit humanity while serving as a platform to stimulate social and intellectual contacts among its members.

About Eric Gang: One of America’s best veterans disability lawyers, Eric has represented hundreds of veterans get the benefits they were promised and deserve. A frequent speaker and advocate for veterans rights, he is a frequent legal expert for media outlets including Time, CNN, USA Today and others. More VeteransDisabilityInfo.com Book Eric for your event or media interview through this PR reps at Elite Lawyer Management.