Experience Global Propels Forward with Local Investment

Experience Global, a patient experience training company, will use its latest seed investment to help providers manage the transition to a more consumer-oriented health care landscape.

Steve Burgess, former co-founder and chief executive officer of IT managed service company Guidant Partners, and his wife Michelle Burgess former Guidant co-founder and chief operating officer, will make a seed investment in Experience Global, which has a valuation of $3 million. The amount of the Burgess’ investment was not disclosed.

“Given today’s high deductible plans, patient satisfaction is an increasingly important source of competitive advantage,” says Danielle Torrez, chief executive officer for Experience Global. “We’re pleased to have Steve and the Burgess’ support to help hospitals and health systems use patient satisfaction effectively to meet their business objectives and boost patient outcomes.”

Experience Global, launched in 2015, was a winner in Nashville’s 2017 IdeaCon, a conference for entrepreneurs and startups held in March.

“Ever since the founding of HCA in the late ‘60s, Nashville has always been a center for thinking about health care delivery in new ways,” says investor Burgess. “We are pleased to join with Danielle to take Experience Global to the next level of growth.” The company’s chief client, Adventist Health System, is a Florida-based health care organization with 45 hospitals in nine states.

Torrez is a mentor at the Wond’ry, Vanderbilt University’s center for student innovation and entrepreneurship. Prior to launching Experience Global, she owned the fashion marketing company All Most Famous and was a director of marketing for Entertainment One’s Worship Division.

About Experience Global

Experience Global is a leading analytics-driven, patient experience training company. Established in 2015, the company delivers technology-enabled training by applying a proprietary Patient and Employee Experience Index that increases Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores by 12-15 percent on average. Experience Global connects the investment in employees and culture to the patient experience driving enhanced patient relationships.