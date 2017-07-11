Verge Health, a healthcare risk management company, is joining forces with Courtemanche & Associates, a Charlotte-based healthcare accreditation and regulatory compliance consulting firm, to deliver on the promise of a unified governance, risk management and compliance offering designed for hospitals and health systems.

The two companies will jointly deliver the Verge Health GRCH protocol. Combining consulting services offered by Courtemanche & Associates, and the Converge technology platform delivered by Verge Health, healthcare delivery organizations receive a comprehensive evaluation of their current risk position in the form of a baseline GRCH Maturity Score with corresponding action plans to evolve and break down silos across data, technology, and culture. Under the Verge Strategic Advisory Services umbrella, health systems are guided through a process to become High Reliability Organizations (HRO) by proactively connecting risk to performance management opportunities that lead to zero harm. HROs are defined as those that have succeeded in avoiding catastrophes in high risk environments where accidents are expected. Examples outside of healthcare include managing airline traffic, running nuclear power plants or launching an astronaut into space.

“Our relationship with Courtemanche & Associates goes back to 2010,” says Inge Garrison, MSN and Verge Health chief nursing officer. “They have deep experience in accreditation and regulatory readiness for compliance with The Joint Commission, CIHQ, DNV and other agencies, and they also share our ongoing commitment to patient safety. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Courtemanche & Associates to give health systems the proactive capability to ensure the clinical and administrative staff are given the tools and support to successfully institute and maintain a culture of quality, safety and risk mitigation.”

The partnership launches officially on July 11th driven by the Verge Health client-base who have expressed a need for Strategic Advisory Services.

“We believe in what Verge Health is bringing to the market. We know that medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the U.S. and the industry can do better. We need new approaches and strategies to drive improvement. Through this partnership healthcare data is taken to the next level from collection to insights to action plan, creating an environment where perpetual compliance equals safety and high reliability”, says Kerrie Bellisario, Courtemanche & Associates chief strategist.

About Verge Health

Founded in 2001, Verge Health is a risk management software company. Verge Health’s software solutions enable healthcare organizations to proactively protect and defend patients, caregivers, and frontline staff, against errors, adverse events, and policy violations. With over 900 facilities and 500,000 active users, the company’s Converge Platform provides hospital organizations with a cross-functional, proactive surveillance tool enabling optimal quality and safety results. For more information visit http://www.vergehealth.com.

About Courtemanche

Founded in 1994, Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) specializes in healthcare accreditation consulting as well as regulatory compliance services. C&A conducts mock surveys to help hospitals and other healthcare organizations prepare for and respond to surveys from accrediting bodies such as The Joint Commission, DNV, AAAHC, and others, as well as regulatory surveys by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and state agencies. Additionally, C&A provides onsite and post survey support as well as interim staffing for quality and regulatory positions. Through onsite consulting services, mock surveys, interim support, virtual consulting services and educational product offerings, C&A offers a comprehensive line of services and products to assist with survey readiness, improve quality, and enhance patient safety. Visit http://www.courtemanche-assocs.com for more information.

Contact: Amanda Cecconi, 615-473-7536