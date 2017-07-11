Capture a Memory, the Tennessee River Valley is Liquid Gold

Liquid Gold “This particular spot looked just like ‘liquid gold’ and that’s what I named the picture.”

In June 2017, the Tennessee River Valley Mapguide Council launched a social media campaign calling for photographs from across the Tennessee River Valley. The winning photo was submitted by amateur photographer, Delores Sowders of Vonore, Tennessee. “I want to say again how honored I am that my picture was chosen. I am a very amateur ‘photographer’ that usually thinks my pictures are just not as good as others I see submitted! “

The winning photograph was taken on October 21, 2012 around 5:30 PM in the Cherokee National Forest in Tellico, TN. “My husband and I had taken the afternoon to drive thru what we call the Tellico Mountains. We were going to Bald River Falls. I believe that road is called River Road off of Cherohala Parkway. Since it was late afternoon on a late fall day, the reflection of the sun hitting the gold leaves on the trees made the water in this particular spot look just like ‘liquid gold’ and that’s what I named the picture.”

The Tennessee River Valley Mapguide is a travel guide to the places most respected and recommended by locals. It provides visitors an insider’s guide to this spectacular geologically diverse valley that was explored as early as 1540 by Spanish conquistador, Hernando Desoto in his search for gold. Rich with public lands, national parks, and scenic vistas, this region is an outdoor playground for modern day explorers.