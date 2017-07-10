Students, educators, families and people across the United States are eagerly looking forward to the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21 when the sun will disappear behind the moon. To help prepare students and interested parties, Legends of Learning, an innovative game-based learning platform backed by research, is making two of its most popular eclipse-related curricula games available.

The total solar eclipse will darken skies from Oregon to South Carolina, an extremely rare event that for some locations on Earth may occur as infrequently as every 1,000 years.

The games are “Walter’s Travels” and “Bubble Eclipse.” Like all Legends of Learning games, they are designed to appeal to middle school students studying science. The games are available now at https://www.legendsoflearning.com/alphagames/. Legends of Learning teachers can access additional eclipse games via the Earth and Space Sciences “Eclipses and Seasons” learning objective.

In addition to the games, Legends of Learning has created a solar eclipse lesson plan for its Eclipses and Seasons learning objective. The platform also has available a curated resource with additional educational tools for teachers. These materials are available at http://www.legendsoflearning.com/solar-eclipse.

Students in the Cobb County School District in Georgia will join the Legends of Learning on a field trip to the Clemson, South Carolina, on August 21 to watch the eclipse. Students will play Legends of Learning eclipse games on the ride to the eclipse path, then experience the total solar eclipse.

“This is so exciting! Our student will remember this experience for the rest of their lives,” said Dr. Sally Creel, S.T.E.M. and Innovation Supervisor, Cobb County Schools. “We appreciate that our new partners, Legends of Learning, are making this once-in-a-lifetime event so special for Cobb students. Our teachers will be incorporating the games into their instruction prior to the eclipse. Students will understand that, yes, it will be dark during the eclipse and what scientific phenomena are causing the darkness.”

Legends of Learning launched earlier this year and has thousands of curriculum-based education games and assessment items for middle school earth and space science, life sciences and physical science curricula. The company involved more than 500 teacher ambassadors from across the country to help build the platform.

Legends of Learning was developed based on rigorous academic research conducted in partnership with Vanderbilt University. The research found that students boosted their test scores by the equivalent of over half a letter grade in three weeks when their teachers used digital games in the classroom. The new research, published by Journal of the Learning Sciences, demonstrates the benefits of game-based learning for students when compared to students who had no access to such games.

###

About Legends of Learning

American children need new education heroes, teachers dedicated to using new, engaging methods to teach curriculum. Legends of Learning helps educators make their classrooms fun, engaging, and productive learning environments through research-driven, curriculum-based games. We use ongoing original research to create a learning game platform filled with an epic range of lessons for stronger subject mastery and classroom engagement. All games are based on state curriculum standards. Teachers can don their masks with Legends of Learning at l egendsoflearning.com.