Leading POS, Ecommerce, Loyalty, and ERP solution provider Hitachi Solutions Philippines Corporation will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the National Retail Conference and Stores Asia Expo 2017 (NRCE) on August 10 – 11, 2017 at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

"The Philippine Retail industry is facing tremendous changes in the industry due to a changing consumer demographic, the rise of mobile use and Ecommerce. NRCE is a great opportunity for retailers to learn about new industry trends that are influencing how consumers conduct business today, we are proud to sponsor this event", said Sandeep Walia, President of Hitachi Solutions Philippines Corporation. "We are looking forward to connecting and showcasing solutions that will help retailers adapt to these changing times."

The NRCE is the biggest and most important retail industry event in the Philippines, as it draws together over 800 retailers owners, top-level retail executives, and industry suppliers. For more than 20 years, it’s 2 day conference and exhibit has served as the venue for productive networking and updates on the latest developments in the local and international retail scene. NRCE has established itself as an institution for discussion of issues and concerns affecting the industry.

"Each year the NRCE showcases the best of breed in new technology and innovations to help retailers cope and thrive amidst the challenges of digitalization and Ecommerce", said Atty. Paul A. Santos, President of Philippine Retailers Association. "With the support of companies like Hitachi Solutions Philippines, the NRCE is able to deliver these innovations to the retail industry and help retailers grow their business more efficiently."

Hitachi Solutions Philippines will discuss and share new insights on POS, Ecommerce, Loyalty, and Business Analytics and show case its solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud. As the retail industry constantly changes and continues to shift towards cloud-first and mobile-first technology, retailers must adapt and be prepared for the challenges that this direction offers. Having the right retail technology can be the key differentiator in business success.

Hitachi Solutions Philippines will showcase its Loyalty management solution - a system that enables retailers reward customers and increase customer retention. Hitachi Solutions Loyalty Management solution provides point accrual and aggregation, promotions, redemption and customer segmentation capability. The solution also provides a consolidated customer master record and a view interaction history for each customer across all channels. The solution provides insights to retailers on the effectiveness of their loyalty program, measures ROI on marketing campaigns and tracks incremental revenue dollars from promotions. Hitachi Solutions Loyalty Management solution helps retailers better understand serve customer needs thus developing a higher degree of customer intimacy.

Hitachi Solutions Philippines will also showcase is Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Retail. Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Retail equips global retailers with a flexible point of sale and modern retail management system, enabling organizations to more fully embrace the new mobile, customer-centric business model. The omni-channel flexibility of the solution provides comprehensive management of store operations, merchandising, marketing, supply chain, inventory and warehouse management, financial management, and rich management reporting enabling retailers with information that will help them drive profitability for them.

Lastly, Hitachi Solutions Philippines will also demonstrate the Hitachi Solutions Ecommerce solution. With so many customers preferring to shop online these days, retailers must also ensure that their web store is user-friendly, search engine optimized, easily accessible, and most importantly, optimized for mobile devices. With Hitachi Solutions Ecommerce, merchants gain a comprehensive eCommerce system that is rich in merchandising, inventory, and marketing capabilities, which translate into a premium shopping experience for shoppers and a powerful online sales channel for omni-channel retailers and equipping them to compete with the pure play online retailers.

"It is indeed a challenging and exciting time to be a retailer with these shifts in customer technology usage and shopping behavior," said Manuel Tanseco, Vice President of Hitachi Solutions Philippines Corporation. "Retailers have the opportunity to gain substantial benefits from connecting with their customers in new and creative ways. Hitachi Solutions Philippines is committed to providing the best solutions that support retailers’ efforts in business advancement, and customer growth."

For more information on the 2017 NRCE and Stores Asia Expo, please visit this link:http:// http://www.nrce-ph.com/index.html.

