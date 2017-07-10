PI System data for oil production on ArcGIS map

OSIsoft LLC, a leader in operational intelligence, unveiled a new version of the PI Integrator for Esri ArcGIS, which includes a new time-enabled technology that lets users rapidly explore the history of their operations within ArcGIS web maps.

This new technology helps conduct root-cause determination, fault analysis, and facilities comparisons by letting users rewind and replay data gathered from field sensors stored in the PI System and published to ArcGIS. For example, an engineer in a grid operations group could scroll through a minute-by-minute timeline of the spread of a wildfire to better understand how it impacted consumers and grid assets. The same data can also be used to make predictions, alleviate grid pressures or plan load shed events. A water utility, meanwhile, could trace consumer complaints about water taste or lackluster pressure back to specific treatment facilities, pumps, or reservoirs to pinpoint and more quickly fix the problem.

The PI Integrator for Esri ArcGIS can be employed to view the entire history of individual pieces of equipment or entire facilities or compare the performance of different assets in various locations. Customers can also use Esri ArcGIS technology, OSIsoft’s PI System, and the Integrator for long-term projects such as capacity planning.

“By giving people a more comprehensive picture of the past, they can lay the groundwork for a better future,” said Elizabeth Ammarell, product manager for PI Integrator for Esri ArcGIS at OSIsoft. “The amount of digital data is doubling every two years and it’s growing even faster for many utilities and industrial customers. Technologies like PI Integrator for Esri ArcGIS will play an instrumental role in turning massive amounts of information into insights they can use.”

Released in 2014, the PI Integrator for Esri ArcGIS has been incorporated into the operations of OSIsoft customers in power, utilities, facilities and government agencies. SDG&E employs it in many power distribution scenarios, while White House Utility Districts locates and repairs leaks in their fresh water distribution system. Dong Energy reduces maintenance expenses in their offshore wind farms, and Peak Reliability, the grid reliability coordinator in the Western U.S., helps their member utilities increase electric grid reliability. PI Integrator for Esri ArcGIS is also part of the real-time energy management platform at NASA Langley Research Center.

The Life of the PI System

One of the world’s most widely-used technologies for digital transformation, OSIsoft’s PI System captures data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and transforms it into rich, real-time insights to reduce costs, improve overall productivity and/or create new services. Over 1,000 leading utilities, 95 percent of the largest oil and gas companies and more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 industrial companies rely on the PI System to run their businesses. The PI System can be found inside solar farms, breweries, data centers, cruise ships, leading research laboratories, water and wastewater utilities, power grids, stadiums and smart devices everywhere.

Worldwide, the PI System actively handles over 1.5 billion sensor-based data streams.

OSIsoft has also fostered an extensive partner ecosystem, including over 450 interfaces and connectors to translate and deliver PI System data to popular enterprise applications and cloud platforms. More than 300 hardware manufacturers and system integrators produce PI System-based products and services.

