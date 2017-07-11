We joined IX-ONE to power our purchasing, selling and onboarding processes with superior, reliable product data and images...

The IX-ONE solution takes a 360-degree product image and captures all product attributes to create a centralized data and image exchange for suppliers to access and share their product information with their trading partners. It captures over 30 photos and over 1,000 data points per item, including label-based claims and third-party certifications, as well as supply chain and logistic information such as weight and dimensions. Additionally, product data and images are royalty free. Members can use, post and share their information from one centralized database the industry can trust to be complete and accurate.

“We joined IX-ONE to power our purchasing, selling and onboarding processes with superior, reliable product data and images,” said Jeffrey Fischer, Vistar’s VP of Strategic Development. “Not only will we have consistent and accurate data to drive our business, but we’ll have the content we need to help our retail partners drive incremental sales as well.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Vistar as a member of IX-ONE,” said Troy Benscoter, IX-ONE’s CEO. “As a leader in their space, Vistar’s decision to rely on IX-ONE for reliable and consistent product data and images is evidence of the value of the clean, accurate, standardized and verified data we provide our members.”

About IX-ONE

IX-ONE is a membership based platform, developed by The Data Council™, that provides independently verified and standardized product information to vendors, brokers, distributors, retailers and key partners in the organic, natural and specialty products industry. The solution allows its members royalty-free use of all applicable data and images to run their businesses including internal systems, marketing, billing and more. They physically handle and image every product annually including capturing all available data.

About PFG

Through its family of leading foodservice distributors – Performance Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized – Performance Food Group Company (PFG) markets and distributes over 150,000 food and food-related products from 77 distribution centers to over 150,000 customer locations across the United States. PFG’s 13,000+ associates serve a diverse mix of customers, from independent and chain restaurants to schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters. The Company sources its products from more than 5,000 suppliers and serves as an important partner to its suppliers by providing them access to the Company's broad customer base. For more information, visit http://www.pfgc.com.