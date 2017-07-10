The SOL Summer Party, a provocative new show that pays tribute to the Lido de Paris -- which launched the legendary cabaret art form and exotic dancing shows -- announces its debut SOL summer celebration at the spectacular Inn Walden in Aurora, Ohio, the weekend of July 28th.

Featured guest artists include: Jack Failla, dancer/choreographer from the Lido de Paris’ Bonheur, Jason Reddock, Lido de Paris Casting (USA), MGM Grand’s Hallelujah Hollywood, Miranda Coe, Bluebell, Dancer, Lido de Paris’ Allez Lido!,Cocorico, (the BBC Television Series), “Bluebell.” Professional dancers from the show will also be performing throughout the weekend celebration.

On Friday, July 28 (6-9pm): Celebrate a one-of-a-kind fashion extravaganza -- The Floorshow’s Criminal Fashion exhibit -- a multimedia display with show dancers, authentic stage costumes, including the Marilyn Monroe headdress featured in the MGM movie, "Heatwave" (Karen Burns Collection), period-inspired art, photography, and filmed tributes to Bob Mackie, Folco, Pete Menefee, Jose Luis Vinas, and Pierre Rambert.

“The costumes in the exhibition are spectacular examples of the work of skilled artists and craftsmen who created costumes worn for the fabulous Las Vegas floor shows," said Jean Druesedow, Director of Kent State University Museum. “These skilled artisans knew how to create a costume that would be balanced for the wearer so that she could move in spite of the towering headdress.”

On Saturday, July 29 (12-5pm): The Sol Summer Party continues in a picnic-styled setting with music and artists on the lawn and features a showcase of original music videos, short films and pays tribute in a live dance performance to the Lido de Paris. The music videos highlight the movement of dance and the visual style of fashion while the short film program will explore love and romance.

Performances for The Floorshow's Criminal Fashion Exhibit will take place Friday July 28th and Saturday July 29th from 6-9pm at Inn Walden. There will be a Floorshow Book signing in the library after the exhibit shows. SOL Summer Party will be open on Saturday, July 29th from 12-5pm. SOL Showcase: 1:00, 2:30, and 4:00 PM. For tickets and more information, visit: http://www.SOLSUMMERPARTY.COM

“Event producer Douglas Woods's resolve to chronicle the legacy of the floorshow and to interpret it through the lens of a contemporary audience is a tribute to his passion for this unique art form,” said Karan Feder, guest curator of costume and textiles, Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas. “Woods' early career as a professional dancer serves to shape his narrative resulting in an intimate, insider peek behind-the-scenes of the cabaret.”

