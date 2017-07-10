PMO Advisory LLC

Portfolio management is about aggregating sets of user needs into a portfolio and weighing numerous elements to determine the mix of resource investments expected to result in improved end user capabilities. The key elements that portfolio management must assess are overall goals, timing, tolerance for risk, cost/price, interdependencies, budget, and change in the enterprise environment over time. PMO Advisory, LLC will be presenting the complete PMI® PfMP® framework curriculum in a 3 day course on Portfolio Management leading to the PMI® PfMP® certification, August 2-4, 2017 in Washington D.C. and is offering a 25% discount on this course. Click here to learn more about this offer.

As accountability for and transparency of government expenditures has been an increasing focus, it has become important that expenditures address key enterprise (agency, mission) outcomes efficiently, effectively, and collectively rather than as independent and unrelated initiatives. PMI® PfMP® certification demonstrates your ability for managing and supporting this form of fiscal accountability.

-At its core Portfolio Management is a decision support process aimed at optimizing the allocation of an agency’s limited resources based on the risk and return profiles of the competing set of potential and existing investments. To be both practical and effective the decision process must be predicated on an agency’s priorities and fiscal and operational constraints.

-Managing the portfolio of capital assets comprising the organization’s current and proposed architecture and executing the investment strategy to close the gap (Data, Applications and Infrastructure/Technology)

-Decision Support Modeling (Value-focused Cost, Performance and Risk)

-Portfolio Management Tool Selection and Integration

-Asset Management

As the Portfolio Management Professional PfMP® certification is the most elite PMI® qualification, credential holders will gain a distinct advantage in employment and promotional opportunities over their peers and this course is ideally suited for current program, project, and portfolio managers, along with VPs/AVPs, PMO Directors/PMO consultants in the Washington D.C. region. This course is ideal for executives and managers in Government and for Government Contractors who will be involved with implementation, governance, and/or management with the newly introduced Program Management Improvement and Accountability Act (PMIAA).

This course will incorporate content mindful that the U.S. House of Representatives approved S.1550, the Program Management Improvement and Accountability Act (PMIAA), which will enhance accountability and best practices in project and program management throughout the federal government. PMO Advisory is launching a set of courses for individuals and organizations to meet the compliance standards of the Program Management Improvement and Accountability Act (PMIAA). Click here to learn more about this course.

PMO Advisory LLC was founded by Dr. Te Wu who holds the following PMI® certifications: PfMP®, PgMP®, PMP®, and PMI-RMP® (Portfolio, Program, Project and Risk Management, Professional), and is an assistant professor at Montclair State University, while also being an adjunct at Stevens Institute of Technology, and Touro Graduate School of Business. He founded PMO Advisory LLC, a management training and consulting firm that specializes in strategic business execution including portfolio, program, and project management. Hence the foundation of PMO Advisory is rooted in project management expertise coupled with educational attainment. The firm is uniquely capable as it serves the full spectrum of project management (portfolio, program, and project management) while leveraging that in its consulting and advisory services.