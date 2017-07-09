TransFilm Volume 2 - Pixel Film Studios Plugins - FCPX Transitions This new FCPX Transition gives the old film look to transition from one scene to another.

TransFilm Volume 2 is a set of old film style transitions created exclusively for Final Cut Pro X. Seamlessly transition from one scene to another using old film strips which include clips derived from both pieces of footage. TransFilm Volume 2 has easy to use controls docked inside of FCPX allowing full customization of transitions to give an old 35mm film strip look. Select from multiple overlays to customize the look of the transitions. Effortlessly move from one clip to the next with Pixel Film Studios’ transition effects.

TransFilm Volume 2 utilizes the footage in both scenes to create a seamless old film strip transition. Easily adjust all old film overlay effects with easy to use sliders inside of FCPX. Users can alter the amount of dirt, and scratches with the click of the mouse. TransFilm Volume 2 makes transitioning a breeze in Final Cut Pro X.

To start, drag a preset between two video clips in the FCPX timeline. Next, click and drag the edge of the transition to stretch or shrink the animation duration. After adjusting the timing, click on the effect and move the timeline pins as necessary for the accompanying footage.

TransFilm Volume 2 features controls that allow editors to simulate the effect of an old 35mm film strip. Select from different overlays for flares, dirt/scratches and textures to create the vintage film look that best compliments the footage. TransFilm Volume 2 features drop down controls that allow editors to alter the mid point of the transition effect. Click and drag the control to see a live preview of the change in the Final Cut Pro X viewer window.

