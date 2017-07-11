Special Report: SB 863 Five Years Later Every stakeholder in the California workers’ compensation system needs to have a firm grasp of SB 863 but its impact is ever-changing because the law evolves rapidly.

Sullivan on Comp, a California Workers' Compensation legal treatise publisher, today announced the release of the new "Special Report: SB 863 Five Years Later" e-book. This comprehensive, 285-page book

“Every stakeholder in the California workers’ compensation system needs to have a firm grasp of SB 863,” said Michael Sullivan, lead author of Sullivan on Comp. “But its impact is ever-changing because the law evolves rapidly.”

There are over 500 persuasive cases and approximately 20 binding or significant cases interpreting the provisions of SB 863. Currently there are roughly 20 different sets of regulations implementing SB 863, with others still in development.

Senate Bill 863 (SB 863) was passed on August 1, 2012 and established significant changes to the California workers’ compensation system. Since this legislation passed, administrative regulations have been promulgated, case law has issued, and subsequent legislation has been advanced to clarify the reforms. Employees, employers, and their representatives need to constantly adjust to the new practices as they are adopted into law.

