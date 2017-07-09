Kaleida Health’s long term care administration, advocates with the Healthcare Education Project and 1199SEIU caregivers will come together to discuss how the flawed Senate healthcare bill, and all the GOP proposals that have been put forth so far, will impact Kaleida Health, patients, residents, healthcare workers, and the community.

When: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: HighPointe on Michigan (corner of Michigan and High)

Who: Colleen Krauss, Senior Director, Long Term Care for Kaleida Health, Congressman Brian M. Higgins, 1199SEIU healthcare workers and healthcare advocates and more.

ABOUT KALEIDA HEALTH:

Kaleida Health is the largest health care provider and largest private employer (10,000 employees) in Western New York.

ABOUT THE HEALTHCARE EDUCATION PROJECT:

The Healthcare Education Project is a community based advocacy organization, working in partnership with individuals, healthcare providers, and civic and religious leaders in neighborhoods across New York to protect and expand access to quality, affordable healthcare for all New Yorkers through education, advocacy, and coalition building.

ABOUT 1199SEIU UNITED HEALTHCARE WORKERS EAST:

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare union in America. We represent over 400,000 nurses and caregivers throughout Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Florida. Our mission is to achieve quality care and good jobs for all.