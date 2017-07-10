Jennifer Zales of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate/NRT was named one of America’s most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents, the newly issued ranking report produced by REAL Trends and sponsored by Zillow Group. She is now a member of the “America’s Best Real Estate Agents,” and ranked number 57 for the state of Florida.

REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents ranks over 12,600 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2016. All production numbers are independently verified by a third-party in order to ensure accuracy and report integrity. “This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents less than 1 percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States,” says Steve Murray, publisher of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents and president of REAL Trends.

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2016. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume. The individuals ranked in America’s Best Real Estate Agents had an average of 73 transaction sides and an average sales volume of almost $37 million. Teams ranked in America’s Best Real Estate Agents had an average of 144 sides and an average sales volume of almost $61 million. This ensures that only the best of the best are included on the prestigious list.

“The average residential real estate agent in the United States closed 8.6 transaction in 2016 and had less than $1.3 million in sales,” said Murray. “To say that Jennifer Zales is an exceptional sales professional is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is truly outstanding.”

“We are also pleased that two of the nation’s most prominent online real estate websites, Trulia® and Zillow®, have partnered with REAL Trends to bring a superior level of customer exposure of these sales agents’ performance,” Murray added.

“I am pleased and honored to be recognized in the country’s top residential real estate agents,” said Jennifer Zales. “It represents the time and effort that we put into each customer that we serve, and how much work it takes to build a successful real estate career. The level of sales it takes to qualify makes it a truly special recognition.”

Information on those receiving this recognition can be found online at http://www.americasbestre.com.

ABOUT REAL TRENDS

REAL Trends is a privately-held, Colorado-based publishing, consulting and communications company specializing in the residential brokerage and housing industries. Recognized as the leading source of trends in the industry, REAL Trends, The Trusted Source, also publishes the REAL Trends The Thousand, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal and the REAL Trends 500, which ranks the top brokerage firms in the United States. Visit REAL Trends at http://www.realtrends.com.

Zillow is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc. Trulia is a registered trademark of Trulia, LLC. These marks are used with permission.

