Discovery K12 Reaches 100,000 Homeschool Students

Discovery K12, Inc. is excited to announce it has reached 100,000 registered students for its online homeschool platform and curriculum.

What started as a need for an online experience for the founder’s own two children, Discovery K12 now supports over 42,000 home-based schools with more than 100,000 students across the country and abroad; growing by more than 37% in the last twelve months. The majority of its students are located in the United States, and 12% are from other countries with the top being Canada, South Africa, United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, and Saudi Arabia.

“I want to thank all of our parents for allowing us to be part of their homeschool journey,” says Sheri Wells, founder and CEO of Discovery K12.

The edtech startup has grown solely through word-of-mouth by parents enthusiastic about the curriculum. "I will be homeschooling in the fall and my cousin told me about your amazing curriculum so I wanted to check it out,” says one parent. "I really appreciate all that you do to provide a quality curriculum for parents such as myself,” says another.

Discovery K12 offers online curriculum for pre-K to twelfth grade with over 100 courses, 16,000 assignments, quizzes and tests, and an optional Parent/Teacher Account that provides curriculum, assessment, and reporting tools.

The for-profit education company is supported by premium, personalized services it sells direct to parents. Student Accounts and curriculum are free, and a Parent/Teacher Account is available for an affordable annual fee.

The company is dedicated to expanding its service offerings and will be launching Course Personalization over the summer to support students that need different grade levels within different subjects. “We look forward to providing innovative solutions for the rapidly growing homeschool market,” says Wells.

Discovery K12 can be used part time, full time, or as a supplement to any K12 education.

