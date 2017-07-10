ScoreStream and Enplug Get Ready for Fall High School Sports

ScoreStream adds a new dimension to our offering, with highly coveted local sports coverage that brings our businesses closer to their community.

ScoreStream (http://www.scorestream.com), the first and only crowd-sourcing platform for live local sports, and Enplug (http://www.enplug.com), the cloud-based platform for businesses to manage their visual communications anywhere, announced today a partnership to bring real-time, hyper-local high school sports content to Enplug-powered screens nationwide.

ScoreStream crowd-sources real-time scores, photos and videos from 10,000 high school sporting events per week to provide local community content. In addition to ScoreStream’s sizable mobile app audience, ScoreStream syndicates its real-time content to 750 local media partners from coast to coast.

Enplug’s digital signage content management system is cloud-based, which allows businesses to remotely manage their displays across multiple screens and locations. Users can choose automated content from Enplug’s App Market, which includes social media walls, live news, metrics dashboards, sports scores, weather forecasts, traffic conditions, meeting calendars, and custom webpage content.

By joining Enplug’s App Market, ScoreStream can now offer its hyper-local sports content to digital out-of-home audiences in ways never before possible.

“High school sports are immensely popular, but real-time coverage is almost impossible to find, leaving fans in the dark,” said Derrick Oien, Founder and CEO of ScoreStream. “Our crowd-sourced scores and highlights are now available to delight and engage local fans via Enplug-powered displays everywhere.”

“As part of our mission to enable all businesses to have easy-to-implement and effective digital signage, Enplug offers its customers a large variety of high quality content,” said Nanxi Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of Enplug. “ScoreStream adds a new dimension to our offering, with highly coveted local sports coverage that brings our businesses closer to their community.”

About ScoreStream, Inc. ScoreStream is the first and only crowd-sourcing platform for live local sports. The ScoreStream mobile app engages fans through crowd-sourced scores, photos, video and chat from over 10,000 games per week from around the country. ScoreStream is an early-stage, venture-backed start-up based in Del Mar, CA.

About Enplug. Enplug digital signage software transforms any TV or display into a real-time internal or external communications tool. Enplug’s customers include leading global companies such as YouTube, HP, WeWork, Marriott, Porsche and Oracle. Enplug is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Visit http://www.enplug.com/request-info to request a free demo of the power of Enplug software.

