SunlitGoods Celebrates Launch Anniversary of its French Coffee Press

It is the simplicity that comes from a return to traditional brewing methods that makes the French coffee press popular.

998East of Naperville, Illinois is pleased to announce its plans to celebrate the two year anniversary of the launch of its brand SunlitGoods and its flagship product, the Sunlit French Coffee Press. The celebration features an “ugly coffee pot” photo contest with the French coffee press as prizes.

According to 998East co-founder Timothy Hoffman, “The surge in popularity since we’ve launched this French press in 2015 is no surprise. It is the simplicity that comes from a return to traditional brewing methods that makes the French coffee press popular. French press owners enjoy full-flavored coffee and tea. Owners also appreciate both the simplicity of and the results that come from having full control over the brewing process. Our customers enjoy the personalized brewing experience they receive from our stylish, durable coffee and tea press.”

The Sunlit French Coffee Press is designed to be the perfect combination of style, functionality and ease-of-use. It holds up to 34 ounces (1 liter), which works well for single servings or with family and friends.

As part of the 2 year launch anniversary celebration, the “ugly coffee pot” contest features French coffee press giveaways during July. The coffee presses will be awarded to random participants who submit photographs of their home or workplace coffee pots in need of replacement. SunlitGoods is also offering a coupon to all for discounted purchases in July of its coffee press on Amazon.com.

Contest entries can be submitted by emailing a photograph of the entrant’s coffee pot to SunlitGoods by July 31, 2017. Details and all instructions are available at the SunlitGoods website.

Coffee lovers are invited to Like SunlitGoods’ Page on Facebook to join the growing community that receive coffee tips and news. The anniversary will be highlighted with SunlitGood’s new video for the coffee press, released on YouTube earlier this month.

Shoppers looking for the Sunlit French coffee press can learn more or purchase it exclusively through Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/French-Press-Coffee-Maker-Sunlit/dp/B00SG4X9BY . This product is backed by SunlitGoods’ no-questions asked, full money-back guarantee.